Automobile Fan Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | DENSO, ebm-papst, Flexxaire
The Latest Released Automobile Fan market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Automobile Fan market. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are
DENSO Corporation (Japan),ebm-papst (Germany),Flexxaire Inc. (Canada),Horton Holding, Inc. (United States),Multi-Wing America Inc. (United States),Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Valeo SA (France),Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan),Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany),AMETEK Rotron (United States),Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co.Ltd (China),Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)
What is Automobile Fan Market?
Automobile fan provide continuous cooling for engine and electronics components and also provide ventilation. An internal combustion engine works at a very high temperature, due to the combustion of air-fuel mixture. A cooling mechanism is provided by means of a cooling fan in order to control the engine at a normal working temperature. Automotive cooling fans allow the engine to run at optimum temperature irrespective of the operating conditions. Automotive Cooling fans pull or push the air through the radiator in order to cool the antifreeze for keeping the engine temperature within desired limits. In order to maintain the engine temperature, front wheel drive cars usually use electric fans which are controlled by engine computer or a thermostatic switch.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Engine Cooling Fans, HVAC Cooling Fans, Infotainment Cooling Fans, Seat Ventilation Fans), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Electric Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV))
Market Influencing Trends:
Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry
Gaining Popularity in Racing and High Performance Cars
Growth Drivers
Increasing Demand for Electronic Systems in Vehicles
Rising Demand for High Penetration of Air Conditioning Systems
Increasing Demand of Highly Efficient Engines
Restraints that are major highlights:
Initial Cost of Electric Fans is more as Compared to Mechanical Counterpart
Opportunities
Increasing Demand of Automobile in Emerging Economies
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
Key Development Activities:
The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.
