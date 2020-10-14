Automobile Fan Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | DENSO, ebm-papst, Flexxaire

The Latest Released Automobile Fan market study offers a critical assessment of key growth dynamics, emerging avenues, investment trends in key regional markets, and the competitive landscape in various regions, and strategies of top players. The assessments also offer insight into the share and size of various segments in the Automobile Fan market. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are

DENSO Corporation (Japan),ebm-papst (Germany),Flexxaire Inc. (Canada),Horton Holding, Inc. (United States),Multi-Wing America Inc. (United States),Sunonwealth Electric Machine Industry Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Valeo SA (France),Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation (Japan),Continental Automotive GmbH (Germany),AMETEK Rotron (United States),Guangzhou Tech Master Auto Parts Co.Ltd (China),Johnson Electric (Hong Kong)

What is Automobile Fan Market?

Automobile fan provide continuous cooling for engine and electronics components and also provide ventilation. An internal combustion engine works at a very high temperature, due to the combustion of air-fuel mixture. A cooling mechanism is provided by means of a cooling fan in order to control the engine at a normal working temperature. Automotive cooling fans allow the engine to run at optimum temperature irrespective of the operating conditions. Automotive Cooling fans pull or push the air through the radiator in order to cool the antifreeze for keeping the engine temperature within desired limits. In order to maintain the engine temperature, front wheel drive cars usually use electric fans which are controlled by engine computer or a thermostatic switch.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Engine Cooling Fans, HVAC Cooling Fans, Infotainment Cooling Fans, Seat Ventilation Fans), Application (Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), Electric Vehicles (Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV), Plug In Hybrid Vehicle (PHEV))

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Advancements in Automotive Industry

Gaining Popularity in Racing and High Performance Cars

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for Electronic Systems in Vehicles

Rising Demand for High Penetration of Air Conditioning Systems

Increasing Demand of Highly Efficient Engines

Restraints that are major highlights:

Initial Cost of Electric Fans is more as Compared to Mechanical Counterpart

Opportunities

Increasing Demand of Automobile in Emerging Economies

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Automobile Fan Market Overview

Chapter 2: Automobile Fan Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Automobile Fan Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Automobile Fan Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

– North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

– South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

– Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

– Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

– Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Automobile Fan Market Breakdown by Segments (Type (Sports, Music & Other Live Shows, Movies), Application (Desktop, Mobile), Event Country (Domestic, International), Cost Structure (Free, Paid))

5.1 Automobile Fan Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Automobile Fan Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Automobile Fan Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Automobile Fan Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Automobile Fan Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.



