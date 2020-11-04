Automotive Air Intake Manifold Market Estimation, Global Share, Industry Outlook, Price Trend, Growth Opportunity and Top Regional Forecast 2026

Increasing need for high fuel efficiency vehicles to drive automotive air intake manifold market size

In the automobile industry, fuel efficiency holds substantial importance as it could significantly influence a company’s auto sales. As a vehicle’s weight increases, its rolling resistance and inertia increases which in turn hampers the overall fuel efficiency. To counter this, automakers are adopting weight reduction techniques, such as use of plastics and lightweight alloys, whilst maintaining the vehicle’s performance and safety.

Stringent emission norms have also encouraged automakers to focus on curbing overall vehicular weight. These trends would generate the need for technically modified products and stimulate the automotive air intake manifold market size in the forthcoming years. A study conducted by Global Market Insights, Inc. meanwhile predicts that the automotive air intake manifold market size would become USD 50 billion industry by 2026.

The global automotive air intake manifold market can be segmented based on material, manufacturing process, manifold, vehicle and distribution channel. According to reports, the commercial vehicle segment is expected to exceed the valuation of more than USD 5 billion by 2026. Commercial vehicles are extensively used for logistics and transportation purposes.

Favorable trends associated with online business platforms and the global logistics environment is anticipated to offer light commercial vehicle segment to grow at a healthy pace. Moreover, increasing consumer spending and favorable government policies could stimulate overall passenger vehicle sales, thereby influencing automotive air intake manifold industry outlook.

The air intake manifold market has experienced a significant change in a material selection over the recent years. The market is moving towards plastic-based materials to make lightweight components that compile with performance and safety standards. It is estimated that Magnesium air intake manifolds would tap around 20% of the market share by 2026. This could be credited to the product’s lightweight offering compared to cast iron and aluminum as well as its superior casting ability and excellent strength.

Based on manifold type, the EFI segment is projected to record USD 8 billion over the forecast period. EFI manifolds are easy to install and are equipped with self-mapping fuel technology. It offers high precision and accuracy during operating and is effective during cold starting a vehicle.

As for the manufacturing process, casting method is widely used because of its high production rate, better finishing techniques and dimensional accuracy. Reports suggest that the process may gain high popularity over the coming years and could generate revenue of around USD 20 billion by 2026.

Regionally speaking, Asia Pacific is projected to account for around half of the overall automotive air intake manifold market share. The regional market is expected to witness exponential growth in terms of automobile production. Moreover, favorable government policies coupled with changing customer preference is expected to fuel the demand in APAC automotive air intake manifold market.

In essence, increasing focus on attaining higher fuel efficiency, stringent emission norms and rapid technological advancements would support product adoption. Moreover, presence of key manufacturers like Donaldson, Magneti Marelli, ESTERLE Mold and Machine, AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd., Holley Performance, MIKUNI CORPORATION, Sogefi SpA, and MAHLE GmbH would complement global automotive air intake manifold market growth.