Automotive Airbags Market Global Industry Analysis, By System, Growth Potential, Share, Top Key Players, Trends & Forecast to 2026

Imposition of stringent passenger safety norms to favor automotive airbags market outlook through 2026

The automotive airbags market is anticipated to observe considerable growth owing to increasing emphasis and adoption of safety features to minimize the risk of fatality. Several countries over the world have begun to impose stringent regulations to promote passenger and vehicle safety. Rising vehicle sales have supported the demand for airbags. For the record, automotive airbags are inflatable cushions that are strategically placed in a vehicle to curb the effect of an impact or accident on travelling occupants. It uses multiple sensors to detect the direction of impact and triggers rapid inflation of bags.

Countries mandating the integration of advanced passenger safety features may propel the demand for automotive airbags. Meanwhile, industry players are witnessing heavy investments from prominent vehicle manufacturers to drive RD activities to enhance the safety and performance of airbags. Considering these aspects, Global Market Insights, Inc., predicts that the automotive airbags market could surpass USD 65 billion by the year 2026.

Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3283

Generally, airbags are installed at the sides, frontal, knee, and side curtain section of a vehicle. Knee side airbags segment is estimated to garner remarkable growth, registering 4% CAGR over the predicted timeframe. These airbags offers below waist protection to passengers in case of a collision. Automakers are integrating these airbags in their new vehicle model to attain higher safety rating. Taking January 2020 for instance, TATA’s latest premium hatchback, the TATA Altroz received a strong 5-star rating from the Global NCAP after testing its safety features.

According to the regional outlook, Asia Pacific is recognized as a promising market for automotive airbag companies. Forecasts claim that the regional market could register a compound annual growth rate of more than 5.5% by 2026. This growth can be attributed to rising awareness among local population about the importance of vehicle safety and surging presence of automobile companies. Notably, automotive OEMs are working on unveiling new vehicles with better safety standards with an affordable prices point. Federal bodies in APAC are meanwhile mandating compliance with strict safety norms and crash tests to enhance passenger safety.

Make Inquiry about this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/3283

Companies operating in the global automotive airbags industry are constantly focusing on forming strategic alliances through collaboration and mergers to gain a technological edge over competitors. Manufacturers are investing in new product innovations to improve their system’s functionality. Citing an instance, earlier in June 2020, luxury automaker Acura developed the world’s first front seat airbag that wraps around the driver’s head to lower severe brain trauma. Evidently, the upcoming 2021 Acura TLX sports sedan would feature this new airbag.

Companies like Autoliv, Ashimori Industry, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Joyson, Hyundai Mobis, Toyota Gosei, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, and Mitsubishi Electric are also leading the airbag industry landscape with their pioneering products.

Table Of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

1.1. Market definitions

1.2. Base estimation & working

1.2.1. North America

1.2.2. Europe

1.2.3. APAC

1.2.4. LATAM

1.2.5. MEA

1.3. Forecast calculation

1.3.1. COVID-19 impact calculations on industry forecast

1.4. Data sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.2.1. Paid sources

1.4.2.2. Public sources

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Automotive airbags industry 3600 synopsis, 2016-2026

2.1.1. Business trends

2.1.2. Position trends

2.1.3. Fabric trends

2.1.4. Vehicle trends

2.1.5. Distribution channel trends

2.1.6. Regional trends

Chapter 3. Automotive Airbags Industry Insights

3.1. Industry segmentation

3.2. Industry landscape, 2016-2026

3.3. Industry ecosystem analysis

3.3.1. Raw material supplier

3.3.2. Manufacturers

3.3.3. Profit margin analysis

3.3.4. Distribution channel analysis

3.3.4.1. OEM

3.3.4.2. Aftermarket

3.3.5. End-users

3.3.5.1. OEM

3.3.5.2. Aftermarket

3.3.6. Vendor matrix

3.3.6.1. Role

3.3.6.2. Presence

3.3.6.3. Product portfolio

3.4. Technology landscape

3.4.1. Automotive airbag sensors

3.4.2. Inflators

3.5. Regulatory landscape

3.5.1. North America

3.5.2. Europe

3.5.3. APAC

3.5.4. LATAM

3.5.5. MEA

3.6. Pricing analysis (including COVID-19 impact)

3.6.1. Regional pricing

3.6.1.1. North America

3.6.1.2. Europe

3.6.1.3. APAC

3.6.1.4. LATAM

3.6.1.5. MEA

3.6.2. Cost structure analysis

3.7. COVID-19 impact on automotive industry

3.7.1. North America

3.7.2. Europe

3.7.3. APAC

3.7.4. LATAM

3.7.5. MEA

3.8. Industry impact forces

3.8.1. Growth drivers. By region

3.8.1.1. North America

3.8.1.1.1. Updates in stringent vehicle safety norms and tests

3.8.1.2. Europe

3.8.1.2.1. Developments of advanced airbags systems

3.8.1.3. Asia Pacific

3.8.1.3.1. Increasing passenger vehicle sales and production

3.8.1.4. Latin America

3.8.1.4.1. Growing commercial vehicle sales

3.8.1.5. Middle east & Africa

3.8.1.5.1. Presence of trade markets and automotive distributors

3.8.2. Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.8.2.1. Risk of injury and product reliability issues

3.9. Innovation and sustainability

3.9.1. External airbags

3.9.2. Multi-collision airbag

3.9.3. Passive to active safety systems

3.10. Growth potential analysis, 2019

3.11. Porter’s analysis

3.12. Competitive landscape, 2019

3.12.1. Top players overview, 2019

3.12.2. Key stakeholders

3.12.3. Strategy dashboard

3.13. PESTLE analysis