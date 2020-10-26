Automotive Brake Caliper Market with Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Landscape Report to 2026

Proliferating automobile demand to influence automotive brake caliper market growth

Strict regulatory norms necessitating the inclusion of reliable and efficient brake calipers in vehicles for driver-passenger safety is forecast to drive global automotive brake caliper market. Brake Caliper is a part of disc braking system in vehicles. It is a component that slows down or stops the wheels from turning by applying the necessary force to the brake rotor. Regulatory norms mandating the incorporation of advanced automotive systems, such as automated emergency braking systems and ABS will further boost industry growth over the coming years.

Proliferating automobile manufacturing due to rise in car ownership is likely to fuel product demand. Automotive brake caliper industry size is expected to cross the USD 27 billion mark by 2026.

Increasing sales of two-wheelers is contributing significantly to automotive brake calipers business. Two wheelers are needed to be equipped with brake calipers to comply with minimum braking distance along with immediate vehicle stopping requirements, which otherwise subjects them at a greater risk of road accidents. Rising penetration of scooters and electric motorcycles in emerging economies will favor business outlook.

Automotive brake caliper industry is likely to gain from phenolic (plastic) pistons segment over the study period due to availability of wide range of phenolics (plastics). Phenolics render superior properties to the products made from them. Such properties include reduced weight, augmented heat resistance, high tensile strength, and increased fuel efficiency. Also, phenolic pistons can withstand high compression stresses, which in resulting in increased product adoption.

Fixed calipers are among the most used automotive brake calipers and are expected to contribute majorly to global share over the forecast timeframe. These calipers contain equal number of pistons on both the inboard and outboard halves of the caliper. These calipers exhibit high performance and are ideally suited for application in premium and sports cars. Heavy demand for premium and advanced cars will supplement industry share.

With respect to manufacturing process, gravity die casting method is highly preferred among manufacturers. The process can produce high quality and dense castings with superior mechanical properties, such as improved strength & stiffness. Also, this manufacturing process needs lower investment for medium & small volume production. With all these beneficial offerings, gravity die casting is likely to hold a considerable share in the overall industry.

Automotive brake caliper production is majorly cornered towards OEMs since brake calipers are invariably incorporated during vehicle assembly. Moreover, OEMS are investing in manufacturing of advanced automotive brake calipers to improve caliper weight and performance. Manufactures are developing new technologies and manufacturing processes to improve caliper weight and performance. For instance, Carbon Performance rolled out in 2019, its line-up of 3D printed automotive brake calipers, based on the firm’s exclusive automated intelligent platform – SK3L370N.

With rise in demand for premium vehicles, Middle East & Africa automotive brake caliper industry may register a CAGR of 3% over the projected timeline.

WABCO, AISIN Group, Brakes International, and Continental, Robert Bosch are some of the key players contributing towards global automotive brake caliper industry. These players are focusing to meet customer demand for next-gen vehicles along with improving distribution channel through both offline& online portals.