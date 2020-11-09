Automotive Brake Pads Market: Industry Global Revenue, Historical Growth & Forecast Period 2026

Geographically, an upsurge in R&D investments by market players to offer optimum quality products is expected to majorly propel the Latin America automotive brake pads market share through the forecast timeframe. In fact, the regional market share is projected to expand at a decent CAGR of approximately 3.2% through the analysis period. Furthermore, Brazil and Mexico are likely to lead the regional product demand owing to increasing sales of automotive brake pads across these nations. Stringent norms that focus on banning the use of asbestos-based products owing to health issues would further augmenting the regional market share.

The global automotive brake pads market is estimated to foresee immense growth over the coming years due to an upsurge in automobile fleets, consistent rise in aftermarket product demand, and the steadily increasing automotive sales. Frequent launch of new passenger vehicle models, which are being launched with multiple attractive promotional offers by automotive dealers to boost sales would further compliment industry outlook.

In fact, the aforementioned strategy has proven to be highly effective in bringing in results and augmenting revenue growth. According to the Invest India, in FY2018-19 passenger vehicle sales grew by more than 2.70%. Additionally, during April-March 2019, overall automobile exports witnessed a significant growth of 14.50% and the overall commercial vehicle segment witnessed a growth of about 17.55% during the same period.

With respect to material, the low metallic NAO segment is projected to expand at a healthy growth rate of about 3.8% over the coming years. These brake pads are comprised of a heavy concentration of mineral abrasives in order to provide enhanced stopping power. The product is manufactured through an organic formula mix with a small amount of copper or steel added to the formulation to help support a better level of heat transfer and provide efficient braking.

The competitive landscape of the global automotive brake pads market is inclusive of players such as Brakewel Automotive Components India, Ranbro Brakes India Limited, KFE brakes system, Sangsin Brakes, Hunan Boyun Automobile Brake Material Co Ltd, Double Link, HAWK Performance, Hitachi Chemical, WAGNER, Nisshinbo Brake Inc., and ICER BRAKES among others.

