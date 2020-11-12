Automotive Diagnostic Scan Tools Market 2025: APAC Region to Record CAGR of 8%

Asia Pacific automotive diagnostic scan tools market size is slated to witness a CAGR of around 8% over the projected period. The automotive manufacturing sector in the region is growing rapidly owing to an active push towards infrastructural development and growing industrialization, which has created plethora of opportunities for automobile OEMs. In addition, local OEMs are thriving with their in-depth understanding of regional consumers. Strategic advantages could certainly influence the ability of OEMs to place vital diagnostic solutions across dealerships, reinforcing automotive diagnostic scan tools industry outlook over the forecast period.

Automotive diagnostic scan tools market share is gaining immense traction owing to integration of modern electronic components and various innovative scanning devices being introduced for different purposes. With the advent of technological advancements and supportive policies to curb emissions, maintaining vehicle performance and ensuring maximum fuel efficiency has become more important than before. Car manufacturers, dealers, and suppliers are looking to add more electrical systems in vehicles to boost connectivity and ease performance adjustment, offering notable prospects for automotive diagnostic scan tools industry players.

Major automakers have incorporated a vast amount of technologies into their products due to the shifting preferences of consumers from manual functions to hi-tech automated systems. Such transformations will ultimately advance automotive diagnostic methods for easily identifying problems and provide easy to operate interface to the consumers. More than 95.6 million vehicles had been produced in 2018 worldwide and the tremendous population of vehicles on road today will ensure consistent demand for automotive diagnostic scan tools market over the years to come.

Today’s automobiles represent the most sophisticated electronic control units that are responsible for functions like infotainment control, automatic gear shifts and fuel injection. ECUs are also enabling advanced driver assistance technologies that meet consumer needs for convenience, comfort, and safety as well as improve performance and energy efficiency. Adoption of these technologies makes diagnosis of system failures or malfunction more difficult. Addressing these challenges, OEMs as well as their hardware and software partners will consistently seek developments in ECU diagnosis solutions, propelling automotive diagnostic scan tools market size.

