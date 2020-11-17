Automotive ECU Market 2024 By Capacity, Vehicle Type, Mode & Propulsion Type

The automotive ECU market has witnessed incredible growth over the last two decades, owing to unparalleled expansion of the global automobile production sector and the influx of technology within vehicles. Continuously evolving knowledge and skills have enabled the integration of advanced electronic elements within automobiles such as fuel injection control and exclusive infotainment systems. Increase in spending power of the general population has encouraged automakers to pioneer connected systems and cutting-edge features, propelling the automotive ECU industry development. As ECUs are programmed to monitor and regulate safety features and vehicle performance, a shifting preference towards safer, more efficient cars will greatly strengthen the automotive ECU market, which boasted of a revenue of more than USD 65 billion in 2017.

Notable advancements in ECUs have stimulated auto manufacturers to find ways for reducing emissions through efficient control systems, ushering in a transformation of the automotive ECU industry and leading to the growth of smart technologies. The advent of electric vehicles has furthered the development of ECUs required for complex monitoring and operating of a vehicle. Considered to be a rapidly expanding source of remuneration for the automotive ECU market, the battery electric vehicles (BEVs or just EVs) are gaining increased momentum with each passing year. Worldwide environmental concerns have been the primary driver for the EV industry, coercing nations to invest heavily into boosting the adoption of EVs.

According to the U.S. government, a huge amount of greenhouse gas emissions in the country originates from the transportation sector and in 2016, almost 23% of it was contributed by medium and heavy duty commercial vehicles. As such, not only electric passenger and luxury cars but electric commercial vehicles have also started to attract demand from fleets and major corporations to cut down on their carbon footprint. Tesla, an innovator in the EV industry, has developed all electric Semis for the commercial sector, offering significant power and range to help customers maintain their bottom line while being environment-friendly. Representing a lucrative application scope for the automotive ECU market, the Tesla heavy duty tractor trailers can handle a weight of up to 80,000 pounds at full speed while giving a range of 300 to 500 miles.

Poised to surpass USD 95 billion in earnings by 2024, the automotive ECU market is dominated by key industry participants like Bosch Group, Delphi Technologies, Hyundai MOBIS, Mitsubishi Electric Corp, Continental AG, besides others. Rising awareness about ADAS and other safety systems to prevent road accidents along with continuous research into designing powerful, more efficient ECUs will give significant propulsion to the automotive ECU industry over the coming years.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 7 Automotive ECU Market, By Propulsion Type

7.1 Key trends by propulsion type

7.2 BEVS

7.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

7.3 Hybrid vehicles

7.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

7.4 ICE vehicles

7.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

Chapter 8 Automotive ECU Market, By Application

8.1 Key trends by application

8.2 ADAS & Safety

8.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

8.3 Body control & comfort

8.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

8.4 Infotainment & communication

8.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

8.5 Powertrain

8.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, by region 2013 – 2024

