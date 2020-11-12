Automotive EVAP Systems Market; Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

It comes as no surprise therefore, that the global automotive EVAP systems market is heavily governed by regulations. OEMs presently dominate the global automotive EVAP systems industry due to the rising product installations in an effort to conform to government regulations like CARB and Test Procedures to monitor vehicle performance.

One of the most significant reasons for driving the demand for EVAP systems around the world is the increasing rate of passenger vehicle production. In the year 2017, over 80 million passenger cars were produced worldwide, out of which Europe accounted for an appreciable share. Developing nations like India witnessed a significant rise in production from over 3.95 million units in 2017 to nearly 4 million units in 2018.

The global automotive EVAP systems market is estimated to register a commendable growth rate over the ensuing years, on account of the growing air pollution levels worldwide. Air quality is deteriorating day by day posing a huge risk to the environment, human health, and food security. Fuel evaporative emissions undeniably, are a significant contributor to global air pollution levels. The gasoline in the fuel tank gradually evaporates over time, contaminating the air with VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds).

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, there are enough cases of such emissions to contribute to air pollution and pose a risk to environmental and human life. The fuel injected in a car consists of over 150 chemicals including toluene, benzenes and even lead, which can cause headaches, breathing issues, and in worst cases result in death. Hence, it is vital for carmakers to install EVAP systems in their models to control fuel evaporation, which would help expand the global automotive EVAP systems market size.

Even though state regulations don’t usually exceed federal regulations, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) permits the imposition of more stringent emission standards. Meanwhile, Japan has jointly developed emission standard by two ministries – The Ministry of Environment and The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, and Transport. Emission limits in the country are almost similar to Euro 4 standards of two grams of emissions daily.

Key factors such as increasing vehicular emissions, rising awareness regarding poor air quality along with a rise in vehicle manufacturing and supportive government regulations will continue to induce considerable possibilities for automotive EVAP systems market expansion in the coming years. For the record, the global market is also estimated to surpass a valuation of $65 billion by 2025.

