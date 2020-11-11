Automotive Filters Market 2026 By Regional Trend, Revenue & Growth Forecast

Asia Pacific is likely to emerge as a pivotal growth ground for automotive filters market. The regional growth is stemmed from increasing average age of cars, which calls for frequent aftermarket services, including automotive filter replacement. As per estimates, Asia Pacific automotive aftermarket is likely to exceed USD 145 billion by 2022. In addition, the regional governments are encouraging domestic production to boost economic growth, which will favor automotive filters industry growth.

For instance, initiatives such as “Make in India” by India and “Made in China” by China have positively impacted automotive production in these countries. The same can be validated by the expansion of Wuxi manufacturing plant in 2018 by Donaldson filtration solution in China. With the expansion, the firm has not only been able to increase its air filter manufacturing capacity but has also set up first Chinese-based liquid filtration production facility.

Growing demand for efficient vehicle filters is estimated to drive global automotive filters market outlook. Rising environmental pollution along with strict regulations to reduce environment impact are the key factors fueling product demand. Vehicles contain four main types of filters, including cabin filter, fuel filter, air filter, and oil filter. The function of filters is to regulate flows and trap impurities such as dust, dirt, suspended particles and impurities in the fuel or the dirt in the motor oil. As contaminants have a harmful impact on the engine and mechanics, vehicle filters are supposed to be replaced from time to time.

Rise in number of vehicles across the globe along with requirement for timely replacement of automotive filters is likely to supplement automotive industry share over the coming years. Automotive filters market size is forecast to cross USD 19 billion mark by 2025.

Expanding passenger vehicle base across the globe is likely to transform automotive industry trends over the analysis period. Global passenger vehicle market is forecast to cross the USD 1.5 trillion mark by 2023. Rise in vehicle financing options by several financing organizations has resulted in easy purchase of vehicles. Increasing sale of vehicles will favor the demand for automotive filters. Moreover, rising demand for passenger vehicles in urban areas due to upsurge in disposable incomes will favor business expansion.

The key manufacturers contributing towards global automotive filters market include Cummins Inc., Denso Corporation, Ahlstrom Corporation, Neenah Paper Inc., Roki Co., Lydall Inc., K&N Engineering Inc., Toyota Boshoku Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp., Mahle GmbH, Freudenberg & Co., and Robert Bosch GmbH. The automotive filters industry is competitive and fragmented in nature. The manufacturers in the industry have adopted various strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaboration, new product launch, and capacity expansion to gain competitive edge in the market and for increasing profits.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 Automotive Filters Market, By Product

4.1 Key product trends

4.2 Air filters

4.2.1 Global air filters market,2014-2025, (Million Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Global air filters market, by region,2014-2025, (Million Units) (USD Million)

4.2.3 Intake air filters

4.2.3.1 Global intake air filters market,2014-2025, (Million Units)(USD Million)

4.2.3.2 Global intake air filters market, by region,2014-2025, (Million Units)(USD Million)

4.2.4 Cabin air filters

4.2.4.1 Global cabin air filters market,2014-2025, (Million Units)(USD Million)

4.2.4.2 Global cabin air filters market, by region,2014-2025, (Million Units)(USD Million)

4.3 Fuel filters

4.3.1 Global fuel filters market,2014-2025, (Million Units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Global fuel filters market, by region,2014-2025, (Million Units) (USD Million)

4.4 Oil filters

4.4.1 Global oil filters market,2014-2025, (Million Units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Global oil filters market, by region,2014-2025, (Million Units) (USD Million)

