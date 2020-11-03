Automotive Flooring Market drivers of growth analyzed in a new research report

Surging adoption of lightweight in teriors to foster global automotive flooring market growth between 2019-2026

New regulations imposed by world governments regarding the use of lightweight interiors to help reduce emissions would be the key factor driving global automotive flooring market through 2026. In addition, ongoing technological upgrades to install environment-friendly automotive flooring systems is likely to add up to the product demand.

Apart from technological advancements, shifting customer preference towards having vehicle comfort would also propel the industry growth in the coming years.

As per a research report by Global Market Insights, Inc., global automotive flooring market is projected to surpass $1.8 billion by 2026.

With respect to the aftermarket segment, growth in the number of aftermarket firms offering various floor mats options in several vehicle models would propel the segment growth in the industry. Automotive mats offer improved floor protection for vehicle trunks during high-load transportation activities.

Furthermore, the availability of floor mats in various raw materials such as rubber, nylon and leather to address customer preferences and usage is likely to further augment the automotive flooring market outlook.

Rising heat and impact resistance properties are set to be the key factors that would propel nylon application segment growth in the market. Nylon products provide a heavy strength-to-weight ratio. These products also offer high stain resistance. In addition, they can be easily cleaned and maintained which is a major factor pushing their market demand. Nylon products are available in several color and design options that attract a greater number of customers.

With reference to the vehicle segment, heavy commercial vehicles are anticipated to observe massive growth due to the rising logistics and construction industry. HCVs are operating in industrial and commercial applications which also includes mining and agricultural activities.

Increasing demand for HCVs owing to their payload capacity and high ground clearance for cargoes and passenger transport across numerous challenging terrain conditions would augment their growth in the market.

The OEM segment is projected to witness heavy growth over the forecast timeframe owing to growing concerns about personal safety. In addition, growing awareness about personal comfort is likely to add up to industry growth. Advanced technology, high-class engineering and technical expertise in the workforce have allowed OEMs to boost their market outlook across the world.

They are mainly focusing on manufacturing and supplying products with enhanced quality assurance, improved dust and wear resistance to customers. Superior finish and aesthetics, rising accuracy in product dimensions are some other factors augmenting the segment expansion in the industry.

On the geographical front, Europe automotive flooring market is predicted to witness heavy gains through 2026. This growth can be attributed to the heavy presence of premium automakers in the region. Some of the major automobile companies in the region are Opel/Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Audi, Renault, Peugeot, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Ford.

All in all, above mentioned determinants would offer a wide range of opportunities for automotive flooring market players in forthcoming timeframe. The competitive landscape of global automotive flooring market includes companies like Autoneum, Low & Bonar, Hyosung Corporation, DuPont and 3M.