Automotive Flooring Market report for 2019 – 2026 – companies, applications, products and more

Automotive Flooring Market is expected to exceed USD 1.8 billion by 2026. Government regulations pertaining to lightweight interior products to reduce emissions will positively influence industry expansion.

Some major findings of the automotive flooring market report include:

Growing installation of vehicle trims for in-cabin noise reduction and acoustics.

Premium vehicle to escalate the adoption of flooring mat and carpets in vehicles

Fluctuating vehicle sales may hinder the industry expansion

The increasing production of passenger vehicles in Europe owing to the rising domestic & international demand will accentuate the industry.

Industry players are expanding manufacturing facility to enhance production capability and serve larger consumer base. Major industry players include Low & Bonar, Autoneum, DuPont, 3M, and Hyosung Corporation among others.

Ongoing technological upgrades for environment-friendly and lightweight automotive flooring systems will proliferate the product demand. Rising noise levels through traffic congestion is increasing the adoption of acoustic insulation materials in vehicle cabins. Shifting consumer preferences toward vehicle comfort will spur the industry over the forecast timeframe.

Nylon will showcase steady growth in the automotive flooring market share owing to increased heat and impact resistance. The products manufactured from nylon offer high strength-to-weight ratio along with high stain resistance. Nylon products also provide ease in maintenance and cleaning that will accentuate the volume growth. Nylon products are also available in multiple designs and color options that highly appeal to customers.

Increasing aftermarket players offering multiple variety of floor mats for several vehicle models will accentuate the industry. Automotive mats cater enhanced floor protection in vehicle trunks from high cargo loads during transportation activities. High availability of floor mats in several type of raw materials including leather, rubber and nylon to suit the consumer usage and preferences will propel the automotive flooring market share.

Heavy commercial vehicles will witness the upsurge in industry share owing to proliferating logistics and construction sector across the globe. HCVs aids in effective commercial and industrial applications including mining and agricultural activities. Increasing requirement of HCVs due to high ground clearance and payload capacity for passengers and cargoes transport in multiple terrain conditions will support the volume growth.

OEM are focusing on products with improved quality assurance, wear and dust resistance to the customers. Increasing awareness regarding personal safety and comfort will stimulate the industry share over the study timeframe. OEMs adopt collaborative manufacturing processes for improving designs of flooring products. Increased accuracy in product dimensions, superior finish and aesthetics are the key factors boosting the automotive flooring market growth.

High presence of premium automakers will drive the industry in the Europe. High-class engineering, technical expertise in the workforce, and advanced technology have enabled OEMs to stimulate their market share across the globe. Some of the major automobile manufacturers in the region include Volkswagen, Ford, Opel/Vauxhall, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Peugeot, and Renault.

