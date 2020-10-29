Automotive Gesture Recognition Market analysis research and trends report for 2020 – 2026

Higher production of premium and high-end cars to fuel automotive gesture recognition market trends

Automakers are increasingly implementing automotive gesture recognition systems into vehicles for improved passenger safety and elevated driving experience. The automobile industry has witnessed robust advances over the past couple of decades, ranging from autonomous cars to in-vehicles infotainment systems and the integration of IoT.

It has been projected that global automotive gesture recognition market size will exceed a value of US$2.5 billion by the year 2026, as sales of premium and high-end vehicles have surged exponentially in recent years. With a majority of gesture control system installations, the luxury passenger vehicles segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the market. The technology promises massive growth potential, which is attracting new players in the automotive space, further heating up the competition.

Meanwhile, established companies are exploring opportunities to partner with other leading players to expand their regional presence and gain access to latest technologies. For instance, in March 2017, Softkinetic had expanded its technology partnership with auto major BMW to provide gesture recognition and control features in BMW Series 5 and Series 7 models.

Based on product, touch-based gesture control systems market will witness a steady CAGR through 2026. Touch-based control interfaces enable the driver to draw a fixed several fixed symbols to trigger and gain access a range of functions. These systems allow faster operations compared to conventional control technologies based on buttons and switches. Touch-based gesture control technology is rapidly gaining traction as it offers multifigure touch as well as user-friendly operations.

On the other hand, touchless gesture recognition systems offer a greater degree of flexibility to users. The segment is expected to experience notable growth during the projected timeline. On the basis of authentication, hand/ palm/ fingerprint/ leg segment is slated to capture a major share of automotive gesture recognition industry on account of numerous advantages.

The European government has introduced numerous initiatives to support the adoption of autonomous vehicles. Regional carmakers are increasingly deploying gesture control systems into both conventional and autonomous vehicles to offer improved driving experience and faster access. For instance, autonomous carmaker Waymo has implemented gesture recognition systems in its self-driving cars that can recognize and respond to hand signals of traffic police. Europe automotive gesture recognition industry share is poised to experience a CAGR of around 17% during the analysis timeframe.

Several other auto giants have implemented gesture recognition features into their vehicles. For instance, in January 2019, Jaguar Land Rover had implemented a gesture control system to control the car’s doors. The technology automatically opens the door when approached and can also be opened or closed using gesture control.

The trend of autonomous cars and electric vehicles is increasingly gaining momentum throughout the world. Fleets of self-driving cars and EVs are expected to hit the streets over the next few years which will undeniably propel the integration of gesture control systems. In addition, Surging adoption of premium and high-end luxury passenger vehicles will complement the market outlook.