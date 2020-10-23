Automotive Glass Market Worldwide Industry Details by Top Manufacture, Price, Supply-Demand, Recent Trends, Share, Development Trend and End User Analysis, Outlook for 2026

4 vital trends driving the growth of automotive glass market size

Gradual rise in sales and production of advanced, newer generation of electric vehicles has considerably influenced automotive glass market trends. Electronically tinted properties of smart glasses for the suspension of particles for heat insulation purposes and the advent of quality control measures for limiting production cost are some potential drivers for the automotive glass developments.

Inclining preference for lightweight vehicle components to yield improved fuel efficiencies with potential savings has augmented the industry outlook. As per reports, the global automotive glass market size is estimated to reach USD 14.9 billion by 2026. Some of the trends augmenting the industry forecast are as below.

Laminated side glazing in vehicles

Long-distance road journeys have prompted the development of enhanced car features. The gradually shifting preferences for laminated side glazing in vehicles are expected to drive product development activities with OEMs working towards standardizing side glazing in the automobile production. The automotive glass market value is anticipated to gain traction with the increasing vehicle production in the Asia Pacific countries of Indonesia, India, Japan, Malaysia, China and Taiwan post the COVID-19 related economic and industrial impact.

Demand for acoustic and defogger glass

Laminated glasses use in vehicles will further expand as it provides improved scratch and impact resistance, UV resistance and higher durability benefits. Defogger glass, acoustic glass, encapsulated glass, insulating glass and basic float glass are types of value-added glass.

Acoustic glass in vehicles is utilized for reduction of traffic noises with intensified sound insulating features in the laminated glass. Defogger glass is beneficial for electrically clearing the condensation and ice from the backlite through outlines, which fosters clarity of vision in all-weather circumstances.

Lightweight glasses to promote performance efficiency

Automakers have long term contracts with the suppliers for raw materials at medium and long-term fixed prices influences the inventory management along with consistent production of the materials. The various raw materials and negotiations with the automotive glass manufacturers have proved significant to the market outlook.

Lightweight components like safe glasses are extremely vital for ensuring performance efficiency of the automobiles, driving their adoption across both low-end and luxury cars worldwide.

Aftermarket replacement glass to gain traction

Insurance claimed after vehicle damage incidents are resulting in the growing consumption of the aftermarket replacement glass, fueling the industry value. Government regulations for aftermarket glass have been mandated pertaining to user safety.

Stringent regulations in the U.S. have come to light to limit the use of substandard glass for windshields, rear windows, and side windows in vans, SUVs, and cars. For instance, Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 205 ( FMVSS 205 ) and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard 212 ( FMVSS 212 ) are imposed by the U.S. that address windshield glazing and windshield mounting standards that a consumer can claim in the process of windshield repairs.

The rapidly rising quality control measures coupled with minimized production cost are the driving factors of automotive modularization. The massive scale of automotive manufacturing and assembling resources in India, Thailand and China are some of the dominant factors impacting the automotive glass market share globally.