Automotive Glazing Market Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2027

Global "Automotive Glazing Market" Report calculates the market size, Automotive Glazing Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of this report and technologies by various application segments such as extensive assessment of key drivers, driving business sector players, key portions, and areas. Other than this, the specialists have profoundly considered distinctive geological territories and introduced a serious situation to help new participants, driving business sector players, and speculators to decide developing economies.

Global Automotive Glazing Market is valued approximately at USD 0.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.9 % over the forecast period 2020-2027.

The Automotive Glazing is the process of strengthening the glass used in automotive with the help of fast blast cooling process. The rising adoption of polycarbonate glazing in sunroofs and increase in use of polycarbonate glazing as it is lighter in weight than glass are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period.

Major market player included in this report are:

SABIC

Covestro AG

Teijin Limited

Webasto SE

Trinseo

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

Chi Mei Corporation

Free Glass GmbH & Co. KG

KRD Sicherheitstechnik GmbH

The Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Off-highway:

Agricultural Tractors

Construction Equipment

By Application:

Windscreen

Sidelite

Backlite

Front lighting

Rear Lighting

Rear Quarter glass

Sunroof

By Vehicle Type:

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Buses

Trucks

By Electric Vehicle:

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Fuel cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV)

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Automotive Glazing consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Automotive Glazing market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Automotive Glazing manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next Seven years.

To analyze the Automotive Glazing with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Automotive Glazing submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Automotive Glazing Market Insights Automotive Glazing Market Size and Forecast by Type Automotive Glazing Market Size and Forecast, by Component Automotive Glazing Market Size and Forecast, by Environment Automotive Glazing Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Automotive Glazing Market Size and Forecast, by Region

