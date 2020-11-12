Automotive HVAC Market: Growth Analysis and Trends Forecast to 2025

The global automotive HVAC market, which is projected to exceed USD 25 billion in valuation by 2025. Increase in the purchasing power of consumers has significantly propelled the automotive HVAC industry revenues worldwide, as vehicle sales have been rising every year and creating massive opportunities for businesses associated with vehicle manufacturing. The International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA) had reported that in the year 2017, more than 96.8 million vehicles had been sold globally, which was approx. 2.9 million more as compared to 2016.

Essentially, automatic climate control systems have been designed to allow drivers to maintain a desired temperature level throughout the ride, without the need to constantly adjust any settings. Sensors help the system to determine existing conditions and make heating or cooling changes by itself, enhancing the conform and driving experience. Innovative features like dual-zone and tri-zone automatic control have also advanced the automotive HVAC industry to a great extent. These systems enable the driver and passengers in a vehicle to maintain different temperature levels in different sections, in the front as well as in the back of the cabin. Over the next few years, however, the rapid adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and the ceaseless efforts to develop autonomous vehicles will create various challenges for the automotive HVAC market.

According to the OICA, 16% of the global man-made CO2 emissions result from road transport, which justifies the tremendous amounts of investments being directed towards commercializing EV technology and advancing hybrid vehicle production. Generally, heat dissipated from the engine of a vehicles is utilized to control the temperatures in the cabin, making it difficult to easily provide heat in EVs, as they do not have a combustion engine. Several solutions have been suggested by experts, institutes and government agencies to overcome these difficulties for ensuring a fast-paced growth of the EV industry.

Elaborating on the study, on of the vehicles was modified with a range of components for reducing climate control load, such as solar reflective glass, solar reflective paint, electrically-heated windshield and heated surfaces around the driver. The heated windshield was found to clear ice in 6 mins using only 0.1 kWh electricity and reached occupant comfort in only 15 mins. In comparison, the unmodified vehicle cleared ice in 19 mins by utilizing 2.6 kWh of power and reached occupant comfort in 29 mins. In a further study conduct using the vehicles at Hyundai’s premises, the modified Sonata exhibited a 11.4% increase in range and 23.7% decrease in energy usage by the HVAC system. The study indicates the importance of further developing the automotive HVAC market and the remarkable prospects it holds in expanding the sustainability of EVs.

