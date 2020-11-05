Automotive Interior Materials Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2026

This report added by Market Study Report, LLC, focuses on factors influencing the present scenario of the ‘Automotive Interior Materials market’. The research report also offers concise analysis referring to commercialization aspects, profit estimation and market size of the industry. In addition, the report highlights the competitive standing of major players in the projection timeline which also includes their portfolios and expansion endeavors.

The global automotive interior materials market is anticipated to reach USD 132.82 billion by 2026 according to a new study. Global automotive interior material industry is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026 owing to numerous advancements that is driven by a strong rebound in worldwide weight saving and aesthetic appearance primarily in Western Europe, North America and Asia Pacific are projected to augment demand for light weight interior material. Demand from passenger car segment will also grow at a higher pace in comparison to its counterparts that will benefit from an improved weight shaving and aesthetic appeal.

On the basis of regions, the automotive interior material is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific being the largest manufacturer of automotive vehicle special passenger cars, is expected to hold the lion’s share of the automotive interior materials market. Rising disposable income among the population of Asia Pacific is further going to raise the demand for premium materials such as composites, alloys and genuine leather. Europe is the next largest share hold in the automotive interior material market. Amongst Europe, Western Europe is expected to hold the prime share in the market. North America with its slow growth rate in vehicle production is expected to show a neutral growth rate in the automotive interior material market.

Automotive interior materials are directly related with the vehicle manufacturing status. Thus, the market’s directions are meticulously reliant on production and demand of vehicles. Moreover, the automotive interior materials market is also governed by government regulations and rules, exclusively for the genuine leather industry; availability and pricing of automotive interior materials. Rise in disposable income has also led towards the rise in demand for vehicle in emerging countries such as Brazil, China and India are supporting the demand for automotive interior materials. Intramural substitution for several materials is expected to take place in the automotive interior materials market. For example, synthetic PU, fabrics or PVC leather are generally used as a substitute for genuine leather material. Increasing emphasis on interior compartments of a vehicle and taken on priority by OEMs as well as customers.

Some of leading industry participants include Fauracia SA, Lear Corporation, Toyota Boshoku Corporatio, Borgers SE & Co, DK Leather Corporation Berhad, Johnson Controls, Grupo Antolin, Takata Corporation, Yanfeng Automotive Interiors, Magna International, Hyundai Mobis Co and Calsonic Kensei Corporation among others.

Automotive Interior Materials Market share by Major regions included:

United States

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East & Africa

