Automotive Interior Materials Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth By 2026

Increasing demand for passenger cars across the world is slated to propel automotive interior materials industry growth over the coming years. These rising passenger vehicle sales can be ascribed to increasing urbanization, strong economic development, and growing disposable income of the middle-class population across developed and developing countries. Additionally, increasing emphasis on fuel usage optimization by reducing overall vehicles weight would further stimulate the market outlook.

In addition, new modifications to automotive interiors that help the driver control the car more conveniently would foster the market size. In fact, according to Driving Vision News, integration of advanced ADAS systems that bring features like driver monitoring, feedback, and alert to the car are transforming the automotive interiors industry landscape. With complex systems like these bringing more weight to the vehicle, the demand for more modern, innovative, and lightweight interior materials is slated to go up tremendously.

According to a research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the global automotive interior materials market is likely to surpass a valuation of $27 billion by the end of 2026.

The leather upholstery material segment is expected to observe a tremendous growth rate owing to the rising demand for premium luxury vehicles. In fact, the segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR of more than 3.5% through the forecast timespan. Several types of leather combinations offer manufacturers with numerous options to design vehicle interiors from an aesthetical perspective. With vehicle customization in high demand, material sales are projected to improve as companies integrate customizable leather interior options in their product portfolios. As today’s customers are more likely to personalize the interior of their vehicles according to their preferences, provision of such customization options are majorly responsible for influencing vehicle sales. Such attempts to appease buyer behavior would significantly influence revenue growth.

Meanwhile, the growing number of amenities that are installed on the vehicle’s steering wheel is projected to foster the automotive steering wheels application segment. Furthermore, availability of a variety of aftermarket offerings in the form of grips and covers for steering wheels should further fuel the segment growth. The segment is slated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period.

The North America automotive interior material market is likely to hold a market share of more than 15% by the end of the projected time period. This growth is ascribed to the well-established automotive sector in the region. North America has a strong presence of vehicle producers along with world class manufacturing facilities, which should favor the regional market expansion. Moreover, an upsurge in the demand for sports as well as luxury cars and rising vehicle modification activities should further bolster the regional product outlook.

With consumer focus shifting towards fuel efficiency and ride comfort, the adoption of new materials that address previously overlooked issues is on the rise. Citing an instance, recently Techno-UMG launched a new series of specialty PC/ABS and ABS Alloy, named HUSHLLOY Anti Squeak Material. This new product decreases the issue of squeaky noise that are generated from plastic joints used in vehicle interiors and also cuts the use of grease or felt. This new product is witnessing widescale use among the globe’s top vehicle interior parts manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the automotive interior material market is inclusive of players such as Covestro AG, Huntsman International, Dow Chemical Company, Trinseo S.A., Borealis AG Toray Industries, Inc., Continental AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Stahl Holdings B.V., Hexcel Corporation, Arkema, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), UFP Technologies, and Evonik Industries AG among others.