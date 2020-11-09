Automotive Interior Materials Market; Technological Innovations & Future Opportunities 2026

Increasing demand for passenger cars across the world is slated to propel automotive interior materials market growth over the coming years. These rising passenger vehicle sales can be ascribed to increasing urbanization, strong economic development, and growing disposable income of the middle-class population across developed and developing countries. Additionally, increasing emphasis on fuel usage optimization by reducing overall vehicles weight would further stimulate the market outlook.

In addition, new modifications to automotive interiors that help the driver control the car more conveniently would foster the market size. In fact, according to Driving Vision News, integration of advanced ADAS systems that bring features like driver monitoring, feedback, and alert to the car are transforming the automotive interiors market landscape. With complex systems like these bringing more weight to the vehicle, the demand for more modern, innovative, and lightweight interior materials is slated to go up tremendously.

Meanwhile, the growing number of amenities that are installed on the vehicle’s steering wheel is projected to foster the automotive steering wheels application segment. Furthermore, availability of a variety of aftermarket offerings in the form of grips and covers for steering wheels should further fuel the segment growth. The segment is slated to expand at a healthy CAGR of 4.5% through the analysis period.

The North America automotive interior materials market is likely to hold a market share of more than 15% by the end of the projected time period. This growth is ascribed to the well-established automotive sector in the region. North America has a strong presence of vehicle producers along with world class manufacturing facilities, which should favor the regional market expansion. Moreover, an upsurge in the demand for sports as well as luxury cars and rising vehicle modification activities should further bolster the regional product outlook.

The competitive landscape of the automotive interior materials market is inclusive of players such as Covestro AG, Huntsman International, Dow Chemical Company, Trinseo S.A., Borealis AG Toray Industries, Inc., Continental AG, Sumitomo Chemical Company, Stahl Holdings B.V., Hexcel Corporation, Arkema, BASF SE, Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), UFP Technologies, and Evonik Industries AG among others.

