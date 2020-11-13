Automotive LIDAR Market 2024: Global Opportunities, Regional Trends & Industry Analysis

Automotive LiDAR market has also tastes success on account of the fact that other players such as General Motors Co. have been making inroads in this vertical. GM has been intending to deploy a ride-hailing service using an autonomous version of its Chevrolet Bolt – a version that won’t have a steering wheel or pedals – by the end of 2019. To that end, GM has also received a $2.25 billion support form SoftBank Vision Fund. Driven by the significant efforts undertaken by automakers such as Alphabet and GM, the overall automotive LiDAR industry size from autonomous vehicles is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35% over 2018-2024.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2911

The global automotive LiDAR market – a rapidly growing vertical of the automotive sector, has been strongly consolidating its stance in its parent industry since the last half a decade or so. This business space, valued at over $150 million in 2017, has been depicting commendable growth particularly on account of the fact that sensor technology has become the primary methodology for many automatic and semi-automatic vehicles to sense their surroundings. Back in the day, LiDAR was majorly used in aerospace, military, meteorological and robotics sectors, however, with the advent of artificial intelligence which has made assisted driving a reality.

Autonomous vehicles – which are capable of operating themselves without any help or interaction with humans, are rapidly becoming a reality. Unprecedented advancements are being witnessed herein – courtesy, renowned technology companies and automobile manufacturers racing to capitalize on the lucrative opportunities offered by autonomous technology. According to a 2018 report by Bloomberg, Waymo – a self-driving car initiative by Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, is leading this race , leaving its nearest competitors in the lurch. The firm has already signed a deal with Chrysler to purchase thousands of their Pacifica minivans which would be retrofitted with Waymo’s LiDAR sensors.

It is prudent to mention that autonomous LiDAR market will continue to witness constant advancements in the sensor technologies as core companies work towards developing sharper and more robust sensors. Major vehicle manufacturers are even acquiring and incorporating newer LiDAR sensors to enhance the capabilities of their respective self-driving vehicles. According to a 2018 report, Volvo and Toyota both have already signed partnership deals with a LiDAR startup named Luminar to purchase their LiDAR units to help their cars “see” better.

Get this report Customized to your requirements@ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2911

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Global Automotive LiDAR Market, By Type

5.1. Key trends, by type

5.2. Mechanical LiDAR

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2024

5.3. Solid state LiDAR

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2024

Chapter 6. Global Automotive LiDAR Market, By Vehicle

6.1. Key trends, by vehicle

6.2. Autonomous vehicle

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2024

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2024

6.2.3. Autonomous vehicle market, by type, 2016 – 2024

6.3. Semi-autonomous vehicle

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2024

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2016 – 2024

6.3.3. Semi-autonomous vehicle market, by type, 2016 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/automotive-lidar-market