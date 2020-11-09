Automotive Lighting Market: Future Trend and Growth Opportunities by 2026

On the regional front, North American automotive lighting market is projected to depict a higher growth rate over the analysis timeline attributing to surging demand and large scale production of automobiles in the region. Based on a report by the Bureau of Transportation, in 2019, the U.S. automobile industry recorded a 1.2% rise in the production of vehicles as compared to 2018. Further, stringent norms from the regulatory authority pertaining to road safety in countries including Canada and the U.S. have impelled the growth of regional market.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1444

A rapid increase in adoption of automotive lighting solutions equipped with smart sensor technologies in commercial vehicles and cars, is estimated to drive the growth of automotive lighting market over the ensuing years. Besides, continuous research activities for development of innovative products will also significantly contribute to the market growth.

Increasing prevalence of accidents has escalated the demand for automotive lighting, in turn prompting the auto manufacturers to develop lights with high durability and enhanced resolution capabilities. For instance, an eminent industry player HELLA, in 2019, launched a high-resolution lighting solution “Digital Light SSL | HD” designed specifically for catering the requirement of comfort and safety in road traffic. This SSL | HD based technology is an upgrade to the existing lighting functions such as glare-free and adaptive high beam. Additionally, it offers light-based safety features in the form of optical lane marking. Advent of such enhanced and efficient automotive lights will positively influence the market growth.

Evolving technologies pertaining to integration of sensors and OLED in vehicle lights are stimulating the enhancement of driver assistance systems leading to an improved driving experience. As a result, there has been an increased adoption of OLEDs among the automobile manufacturers. Quoting an instance, in 2019, STMicroelectronics had announced its collaboration with Audi AG for the development and deliverance of exterior automotive lighting with next-generation technology.

This high-tech lighting system will provide more animated and customized light patterns through large number of controlled OLEDs. Further, the system is also expected to provide better safety to the customers. Apparently, this collaboration would strengthen the company’s geographical foothold in the overall automotive lighting market space.

Get this report Customized to your requirements @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1444

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Automotive Lighting Market, By Technology

5.1. Key trends by technology

5.2. LED

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.3. Halogen

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

5.4. Xenon

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Chapter 6. Automotive Lighting Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1. Key trends by vehicle type

6.2. Passenger cars

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.3. Commercial vehicles

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

6.4. Two-wheelers

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2026

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/automotive-lighting-market

Browse More Report;

About Us: –

DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com