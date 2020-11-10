Automotive Logistics Market Recent Trends,Market Growth,Top Manufacturers Analysis,Business Opportunities and Demand

Rising automobile production accompanied by proliferating vehicle registration and systematized handling and transportation of auto-parts are escalating the automotive logistics market. Increasing prominence of contract logistics that offers integrated transportation and warehousing solutions are augmenting the industry size. The requirement for an efficient supply chain system for the entire automobile industry starting from the raw materials for vehicle production to delivery are positively influencing the market growth.

Industry players are concentrating on optimizing their supply chain operations for improving efficiency and profitability. Advancements in tools and equipment for handling and transporting auto-parts are further expanding the market share. Additionally, the presence of numerous service providers mostly focusing on cost, quality, and time for felicitating logistics operations are providing a positive outlook for the automotive logistics market growth.

Supporting government regulations and initiatives are providing a positive outlook for the automotive logistics market expansion. Additionally, regulations are focused on improving the efficiency of the logistics sector with an aim of reducing time required for transportation. For instance, in 2018, the Indian government formed a specialized committee for encouraging the development of the logistics sector along with inviting suggestions for assessing the key challenges in the industry.

Industry participants are investing in R&D and expanding their workforce to improve their business operations. Moreover, the service providers are investing in advanced tools and focusing on customer interaction for improving their business operations and increase their business share. For instance, in 2019, XPO Logistics launched its cloud based digital freight platform, XPO Connect, that offers enhanced information to its customers for easier handling of their clients.

Warehousing accounted for a significant share in the automotive logistics market. This can be attributed to the requirement for safe and reliable storage facilities for automobile components and parts. Moreover, automobile manufacturers are focusing on outsourcing their warehousing operations for improving profitability. For instance, Volkswagen India outsourced its warehousing operations to Schenker India Pvt. Ltd. For receiving, picking, binning, packing, and dispatching of automotive parts and components.

Inbound logistics will grow considerably in the automotive logistics market. This can be attributed to the increasing demand for raw materials and auto parts & components from automobile OEMs. Moreover, rising vehicle production along with proliferating demand for electric vehicles are inducing the demand for electric motors and lithium-ion batteries. Industry players are entering into strategic contracts for improving their market share. For instance, in 2018, Gefco singed a strategic contract with Plastic Omnium for inbound logistics of plastic automotive components.

International logistics will exhibit significant growth in the automotive logistics market. This can be attributed to the import and export activities by major automobile OEMs to produce or assemble their products in a country. For instance, Ford imports their Ecoboost engine to India for producing the Ecosport S vehicle. Moreover, Maruti Suzuki also imports their Boosterjet engine from Japan for their Baleno RS premium hatchback.

Asia Pacific registered a significant share in the automotive logistics market. This can be attributed to the proliferating automotive production across the region. Moreover, the presence of major automobile OEMs focusing on offering a diversified range of products for a wide customer base further accentuates the regional size. The rising automobile manufacturing sector across the region coupled with favorable government policies promoting the indigenous production for enhancing the localization content will play a major role in the regional share expansion over the study period.

The key industry players in the automotive logistics market share include Kuehne + Nagel, CEVA Logistics, XPO Logistics, Inc., DHL International GmBH, SNCF Group, Hellmann, DSV, SCHNELLECKE GROUP AG & CO. KG, Imperial Logistics, and Ryder Systems. Industry participants are engaged in expanding their services range for improving their market share. For instance, in 2019, DHL announced the addition of Boeing 777 freighter aircraft in its intercontinental fleet for expanding their operations and cater to a wide customer base.

