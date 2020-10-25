Automotive NFC Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2020 – 2025

Innovative products being introduced by major companies is favoring the growth prospects of automotive NFC market. Due to low energy requirements, NFC technology can be embedded in cars, which is transforming the automobiles from interiors to exteriors. Automakers are also installing electronic smart key systems in their cars to modernize their vehicles that will augment automotive NFC market share.

NFC technology in automotive sector offers intuitive interactions between humans and vehicles to fulfil the specific needs of drivers and enhancing driving experience. The major players in electronics and semiconductor sector are striving to come up with innovative ideas which can perform desirable tasks to satisfy certain demands of customers and increase remuneration of automotive NFC market.

424 Kbit/S type NFC components, used for different multi-media devices, contributed around 60% of global automotive NFC industry share in 2018. Demand for routing to destinations, radio channels, notification related to traffic delays and the latest weather forecast have been made with ability to customize them according to specific needs, which will fuel the product demand.

Growing advancements in technology in the connected car outlook along with surging need to save time and maximize productivity will stimulate the demand for IoT technology within the automotive industry. Cars have been integrated with several IoT applications like predictive maintenance systems, dashboard reporting, and in-vehicle infotainment systems.

Launch of next-gen IoT systems incorporated in automobiles has encouraged the utilization of high-speed communication technologies that offer faster response times, secure vehicular communication and data rates. This is expected to drive automotive NFC market share in the forthcoming years.

Contemporary tech like Wi-Fi and Bluetooth have slower response times and connection establishment and have acted as catalysts for the increasing adoption of NFC technology.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Automotive NFC Market. They are as follows:

Alpine Electronics Inc., BMW AG, BroadcomInc., Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Gemalto NV, General Motors Co., Indie Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, PREMO S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Semiconductors Inc., Smartrac N.V., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Telit Communications PLC, Texas Instruments Inc., Volkwagen AG,

Surge in the demand for personalization done in luxury cars will be a major factor fostering automotive NFC market over the projected timeframe. With the rising adoption of internet services, demand from consumers has changed dramatically as they seek better features in their vehicles.

The industry players have integrated features of smart driving in automobiles that have produced an array of opportunities for the incorporation of NFC solutions in vehicles. North America automotive NFC market is expected to gain immense traction with a CAGR of more than 32% over the study period due to several guidelines that mandate using ADAS systems in automobiles.

There has been a number of similar initiatives taken for advancing innovations in the automobile landscape along with favorable rules and regulations which will help fuel the industry trends.

