Automotive NFC Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2025

Innovative products being introduced by major companies is favoring the growth prospects of automotive NFC market. Due to low energy requirements, NFC technology can be embedded in cars, which is transforming the automobiles from interiors to exteriors. Automakers are also installing electronic smart key systems in their cars to modernize their vehicles that will augment automotive NFC market share.

NFC technology in automotive sector offers intuitive interactions between humans and vehicles to fulfil the specific needs of drivers and enhancing driving experience. The major players in electronics and semiconductor sector are striving to come up with innovative ideas which can perform desirable tasks to satisfy certain demands of customers and increase remuneration of automotive NFC market.

The world has witnessed an evident increase in the penetration of smartphones. Leading vehicle producers are allowing smartphones to communicate with in-car infotainment systems through NFC technology. This permits them to offer an enhanced driving experience along with access to various in-car applications that range from door to engine access t vehicle navigation mechanisms.

Additionally, the wide use of Advanced Driving Assistance Systems and IoT in automobiles has complemented the need for improved wireless technology for in-car communication. In April 2019, Audi designed a mobile application that eliminates the need for a transporter key. Through the Audi Connect Key application which is available on Huawei P30 and other leading Android smartphones with NFC technology, one may unlock certain Audi variants such as its electronic vehicle offering, A6, A7, and A8 simply by holding the phone near the door lock.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Automotive NFC Market. They are as follows:

Alpine Electronics Inc., BMW AG, BroadcomInc., Continental AG, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., Gemalto NV, General Motors Co., Indie Semiconductor, Infineon Technologies AG, MediaTek Inc., NXP Semiconductors N.V., Panasonic Corporation, PREMO S.A., Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Samsung Semiconductors Inc., Smartrac N.V., Sony Corporation, STMicroelectronics, Telit Communications PLC, Texas Instruments Inc., Volkwagen AG,

Europe was responsible for more than 35% of the total automotive NFC industry share in the past years. The market has witnessed considerable growth due to the high sales volume of cars. In the year 2018, Europe held over a 37% share in global passenger sales.

There is a dominance of various leading automotive brands in the region like Mercedes- Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, and Fiat, among numerous component manufacturers and technology firms. These vehicle producers are closely working with semiconductor solution providers to combine their NFC parts into the cars.

High-end vehicles were responsible for more than 50% of the total automotive NFC market share during the year 2018. Surging use of in-vehicle infotainment systems coupled with the combination of in-car applications and navigation systems is magnifying the growth prospects in the market. Additionally, the rising need for personalized driving experience among the customers is complementing the market.

