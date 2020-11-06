Automotive Night Vision System Market outlook with industry review and forecasts

Automotive Night Vision System Market is expected to reach over USD 4.5 billion by 2025. The night vision systems found their way in automotive applications with the rising need for improvement in safety features and to reduce fatalities. Organizations, such as the European Commission, have reported that majority of the accidents occur at night. The automotive night vision system market emerged with the growing demand to tackle issues such as visibility in low light & foggy weather conditions, safety of pedestrians, animals & cyclists, and other situations occurring at night. The capabilities of night vision cameras and sensors to detect multiple parameters, such as driving lanes, traffic signs, and multiple objects, are bringing sophisticated products in the automotive night vision system market.

The current products in the automotive night vision system market use navigation display or center stack display, head-up display, and instrument clusters to display information through the system. While navigation displays are used in a majority of vehicles, head-up displays are being increasingly integrated by some of the automakers. The navigation display generally requires the driver to look at a remotely located screen, which causes considerable distraction from the road. Particularly at night, taking eyes off the road can be dangerous; hence, companies are preferring head-up displays (HUDs) to project all the information directly on the windshield. HUD-based systems are expected to be used significantly in the automotive night vision system market.

FLIR Systems, Siemens, Autoliv, and Denso Corporation are some of the major companies in the automotive night vision system market. The automotive night vision system market consists of a few players due to the requirement of technologies and costs of systems. FLIR provides several night vision camera products for night vision systems. Autoliv is one of the major suppliers of night vision systems to automotive manufacturers, such as BMW, while Denso Corporation develops these systems for Toyota cars and other companies. The companies are highly focused on increasing the market share with new developments. The major players are expected to have significant dominance in the automotive night vision system market particularly regarding the pricing strategies and market share.

The luxury cars contribute to a major part in the automotive night vision system market as these cars are embedded with the most advanced safety features and customers pay high prices for them. Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Toyota Lexus are some of the major automakers adopting these systems. Higher cost is a major barrier for the adoption of these systems in the economy and mid-range vehicles. However, developments in sensor technologies and sophisticated product developments by companies will influence the use of these systems in a greater number of cars. The growing awareness about road safety is also expected to influence the automotive night vision system market and increase the adoption of these systems.

Some of the restraining factors in the adoption of night vision systems are high costs of these systems and technological drawbacks. Night vision systems can cost around USD 1,000 to 2,000 depending on the overall offering and technology used. These costs will restrict the adoption of these systems particularly in economy class vehicles affecting the growth of the automotive night vision system market. Another important factor is technological challenges. Night vision images shown in night vision systems, particularly those based on thermal imaging technology can be difficult to interpret. The objects with similar thermal properties as the outside environment are difficult to recognize. Moreover, considerable difference between object images from their natural appearance can be a concern for drivers, especially due to the distraction from the road. Though the systems not based on thermal imaging provide much better images, however, cover images up to shorter distances compared to thermal imaging. These factors can hamper the growth of the automotive night vision system market and will require companies to work on developments for sophisticated technologies.