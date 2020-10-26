Automotive NVH Materials Market Complete Market Research Report with Detailed Analysis 2020 & Forecast to 2026

Rapid developments in the automobile sector to enhance automotive NVH materials market size by 2026

The automotive NVH (noise, vibration and harshness) materials market is likely to record noteworthy growth on account of proliferating demand for higher fuel-efficient vehicles. Adoption of lightweight materials that offer superior sound dampening properties have supported the development of vehicles with lower mechanical noise and higher fuel economy.

NVH materials focus on reducing noise, vibration & harshness aspects of automobiles which are often generated by mechanical & electrical systems, and friction between tire and road surfaces. Increasing efforts by automakers to reduce vehicle NVH will play an significant role in influencing consumer’s purchasing decision.

Federal regulatory bodies like the European Commission have imposed stern regulatory framework to reduce excessive noise produced by automotive. According to these regulations, carmakers are directed to adopt all the required measures during manufacturing to reduce vehicle noise. As a result, car manufacturers have started to adopt new and innovative technologies to improve their vehicle’s NVH performance. Such initiatives could massively drive the demand for NVH materials in automobile sector. Global Market Insights, Inc, thereby estimates that the automotive NVH materials market might surpass USD 13 billion by the year 2026.

On the basis of material, the industry is categorized into polypropylene, rubber, polyamide, polyurethane, and polyvinyl chloride. Among these, rubber materials are anticipated to record exponential growth, controlling over 32% of the overall volume share by 2026. Rubber materials are renowned for supporting easy sound and vibration absorption capabilities. Moreover, rubber has tremendous processing and dampening properties, making it an ideal automotive NVH material.

On the regional aspect, Asia Pacific is considered to be a promising ground for the automotive NVH material suppliers and manufacturers. The region holds the presence of renowned automobile companies with high production capabilities. This aspect could play a huge role in stimulating the demand for NVH materials.

Taking Japan for instance is one of the most developed countries in Asia with a robust automotive sector. The country houses some of the leading global auto brands like Toyota, Mitsubishi, Nissan, and Honda. Imposition of favorable federal initiatives like subsidies on electric vehicles could massively benefit APAC automotive NVH materials industry size.

Prominent industry players like BASF SE, The 3M Company, Vibroacoustic AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Boyd Corporation, ElringKlinger AG, ANAND NVH Products Pvt. Ltd., and Fostek Corporation are constantly working on expanding their production capacity. Diversifying sales & distribution network and initiating multiple research & development activities are some of the business strategies utilized by companies.

For instance, 3M is working on lightweight sound-absorbing technology that would help automakers to effectively reduce NVH. Escalating need for lightweight automotive interior components by automakers will drive new growth opportunism for companies operating the NVH material market.