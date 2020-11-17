Automotive Pedestrian Protection System Market 2024 By Regional Trend, Revenue & Growth Forecast

Automotive pedestrian protection system market has emerged as one of the most lucrative business spheres of the automotive domain in the recent years. The increasing awareness among the regional governments and regulatory bodies regarding the importance of pedestrian safety has been stimulating the product demand. In 2016, more than 5,000 pedestrian fatalities occurred due to road accidents in the U.S. alone. In accordance, the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) have taken initiatives to raise awareness among the masses about pedestrian safety, that are certain to augment the overall automotive pedestrian protection system industry size.

European companies like Bosch and Continental have been continuously conducting research and development activities to invent advanced technologies related to pedestrian protection systems. In the recent years, the regulatory framework governing pedestrian protection systems has become stricter, on the grounds of which Bosch encompasses a cost-effective and safe electronic system in its portfolio, incorporated with an active impact protection system. Given that the current challenges related to sensor equipment have been encouraging industry giants to come up with highly advanced sensing systems, Continental has optimized interfaces and improved quality standards with the development of an acceleration satellite assisted scalable sensor system. Incidentally, this newly developed pedestrian protection system can be efficiently improved with the integration of pressure-based technology.

The presence of strong technology companies and vehicle manufacturers across European countries has thus been aiding the growth of Europe automotive pedestrian protection system market. Incidentally, Europe accounted for more than 45% of the overall automotive pedestrian protection system market share in 2017, and is anticipated to dominate the industry over 2018-2024.

Taking into account the surging need for vehicle safety for reducing fatalities, the Indian government is also looking forward to implementing strict rules and regulations. Under the Bharat New Vehicle Safety Assessment Program, the government is planning to mandate the deployment of pedestrian protection safety facilities in the vehicles in the coming years. In addition, the government has given few more years to automakers to equip all their existing vehicle models with this facility. The regulatory initiatives taken by the Indian government will generate commendable business opportunities for the giants in automotive pedestrian protection system market over the ensuing years.

