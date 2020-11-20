Automotive Piston System Market expected to reach USD 16,561.86 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 4.92% | BMRC

Automotive Piston System Market: Global Size, Trends, Competitive, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2018-2024 – Increasing sales of vehicles is the driving factor of Automotive Piston System Market.

Automotive Piston System Market is valued at USD 11,833.17 Million in 2017 and expected to reach USD 16,561.86 Million by 2024 with the CAGR of 4.92% over the forecast period.

Automotive Piston System is one of the important parts of engine which is used to transfer force from expanding gas in the cylinder to the crankshaft through piston rod. The entire mechanism of piston is used to produce required power to drive the shaft and then the automobile. It consists piston rings which is used to restrict the gas leakage. It is used to reciprocate engines, pumps, gas compressors, pneumatic cylinders and other same mechanisms. It is situated in the cylinder and act as a valve which moves by expanding gas produced from cylinder, which in turn generate required power. It moves in upward and downward motion in the cylinder and transmit the power to the crankshaft.

Automotive Piston System Market is segmented on the basis of material, type, coating, vehicle type. Based on material the market is divided in to aluminum and steel for light weighted and heavy engines. Based on type Automotive Piston System Market system market is divided in to trunk piston, crosshead piston, slipper piston and deflector piston. In terms of coating the market is segmented in to thermal barrier coating piston, dry film lubricating coating piston and oil shedding coating piston. According to vehicles type the market is divided in to two-wheeler, three-wheeler, four-wheeler and heavy commercial vehicle.

The regions covered in this Automotive Piston System Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Automotive Piston System Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc

Key Players for Automotive Piston System Market Reports–

Key players of Automotive Piston System Market are like Rheinmetall AG, Aisin-Seiki Co. Ltd., Mahle GmbH, Federal-Mogul Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Capricorn Automotive, Day Piston, Celina Aluminum Precision Technology, Cheng Shing Piston, JE Pistons and others.

Increasing sales for vehicles is the driving factor of Automotive Piston System Market.

Due to popularity of lighter vehicles there is rise in demand of lighter and efficient Automotive Piston System, which downsizes the automobile engine. Another factor that drives the lighter piston system is environmental concern, as lighter piston contributes to the eco-friendly and fuel-efficient engines. Unlike piston of steel, the light weighted pistons are made from aluminum and silicon, which in turn makes fuel efficient engines. This is a strong driving factor among major players which helps them to create lighter and cost-efficient vehicles to meet the demands of customer. In addition, rising economy of developing countries, growth in global automotive sector and investment in Automotive Piston System market helps this market to grow positively. The demand of vehicles in developing countries also contributes to the driving factor of this market. The rising concern of environmental pollution, search of clean energy, demand foe electric vehicles are the main obstacles to this market.

The innovation of new engines such as Renault powerful is going to contribute in growth of this market. It is a new two stroke engine which uses turbochargers and superchargers. It offers good operating efficiency, better fuel consumption and lower carbon dioxide emissions.

Asia pacific is expected to dominate the Automotive Piston System Market

The Asia pacific region has the highest share in Automotive Piston System Market. Due to increasing demand of two wheelers and four wheelers, China (sales of vehicles 2016-17 growth rate: 3.904%) and India (sales of vehicles growth rate 2016-2017: 9.491%) are leading in Asia pacific region. Increase in manufacturing costs, forces the manufacturing companies of Europe and north America to shift their attention to Asia pacific region due to low labor cost and easily available raw materials. Europe is the second largest market, but having slow growth rate due to saturation. Germany and France are leading the market in Europe. North America has the third largest market share owing to the demand of efficient light vehicles in this region.

Automotive Piston System Market Segmentation

By Material

Steel, Aluminum

By Type

Trunk piston, Crosshead piston, Slipper piston, Deflector piston

By Coating

Thermal barrier coating piston, Dry film lubricating coating piston, Oil shedding coating piston

By vehicles type

Two-wheeler, Three-wheeler, Four-wheeler, Heavy commercial vehicle.

