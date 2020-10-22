Automotive Seat Belts Market Growth Analysis, Outlook by 2020 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Increasing adoption of passenger vehicles to fuel automotive seatbelts market size through 2026

The global automotive seatbelts market is projected to observe substantial growth over the coming years due to the increasing adoption of passenger vehicles across the globe. Additionally, rising awareness about passenger safety and the introduction of numerous regulations as well as awareness programs globally, would also positively influence the industry growth over the coming years.

Meanwhile, ongoing technological advancements in the automotive seatbelts to improve convenience while providing greater level of safety is actively shaping the market landscape. Taking Mar 2019 for instance, Tool Inc., a US-based product design and development firm, with support from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, developed ALR (Automatic Locking Retractor), a seatbelt design with a safety feature mainly to hold a child’s car seat at its place. During misuse conditions, like a child pulling a seatbelt all the way out, the device activates and locks the seatbelt at a place and tightens it till its reset by feeding the belt back into the retractor.

According to a research report by Global Market Insights Inc., the automotive seatbelts market is likely to surpass a valuation of $22.5 billion by 2026.

In terms of type, the market is bifurcated into 3 point seatbelts, and 2 point seatbelts. Greater flexibility and easier operation offered by the 3 point seatbelts is expected to drive their demand over the forthcoming years. In addition, better suitability, and safety coupled with an inertia locking belt retractor mechanism would majorly propel the segment share over the coming years. Moreover, these belts offer the best protection and effectively reduce injuries in passengers on the center rear seat in light passenger and commercial vehicles, which is increasing their adoption in the automotive industry.

With respect to vehicle, the automotive seatbelts market is bifurcated into heavy commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and passenger cars. Of these, the industry would observe tremendous adoption in heavy commercial vehicles, majorly due to the expanding logistics sector globally. In addition, stringent government rules and regulations are likely to play a major role in fostering segment growth through the forthcoming timeframe. Citing an instance, in 2016, the U.S. Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration made seatbelts mandatory for passengers and drivers in HCVs, offering a key factor for the increasing product demand.

On the regional front, the mandatory implementation of seatbelts for rear and front-seat passengers made by the regulatory authority is driving the Europe automotive seatbelts market share. Moreover, the retrofit regulation imposed across countries like Italy should positively impel the regional share over the analysis period. An upsurge in regional vehicle sales coupled with increasing development of innovative seat belts throughout the region is expected to further foster the market share in Europe.

Apart from Europe, a number of stringent road safety regulations introduced across other nations are also likely to drive the demand for automotive seatbelts majorly. Taking July 2019 for instance, the Government of India passed a new law according to which people not wearing seatbelts would be charged with heavy penalties. The nation also imposed a few other rules for driver and passenger safety.

The competitive landscape of the global automotive seatbelts market is inclusive of players such as Toyoda Gosei, ZF TRW, Takata Corporation, Tokai Rika, Goradia Industries, Hyundai Mobis, GWR Co., BK Seat Belt, Autoliv AB, and Ashimori among others.