Automotive Seat Covers Market to Register A CAGR of 6% Via Two-Wheelers Sector By 2026

The Automotive Seat Covers Market is segmented into commercial vehicles, two-wheelers and passenger cars. The demand for seat covers from two-wheelers segment is projected to register a CAGR of around 6% by 2026. Escalating adoption of high-quality seat covers in two-wheelers and improving economic conditions may advocate this growth. High sales of two-wheelers in developing countries along with their increasing production may further augment industry size.

Increasing sales of new and preowned vehicles is expected to drive the automotive seat covers market size by 2026. Consumers are increasingly gravitating towards electric vehicles on account of benefits such as effective energy utilization, availability of charging infrastructure, cost-effective maintenance and low cost of ownership. This trend could stimulate the demand for automotive seat covers. The product helps retain vehicle value by protecting seats from stains, wear and scratches, as well as offers superior comfort to passengers.

In terms of material, the automotive seat covers industry is divided into fabric, leather and other materials such as rubber, PVC, PU, neoprene and other plastic polymers. The other materials segment is likely to record a CAGR of over 6.5% over the forecast period owing to the cost-effectiveness and abrasion resistance of these materials. Moreover, they are highly durable and have an extended lifecycle, making them an increasingly popular choice among customers.

Geographically speaking, the Europe automotive seat covers market is expected to grow by around 5% over the coming years. The demand for high-quality seat covers is extensively high across Western European countries like Italy, France, Germany and the UK. These countries possess a large market for passenger and light commercial vehicles. Burgeoning use of e-commerce platforms such as Alibaba, Amazon and Europages is likely to support automotive seat cover businesses. Technological advancements and product innovations may positively impact the automotive aftermarket industry of Europe.

While on a global scale, major companies like Faurecia, Saddles India Pvt. Ltd., Seat Covers Unlimited, Inc., Lear Corporation, Wollsdorf Leder Ltd., Kyowa Leather Cloth Co. Ltd., Eleven International Co. Ltd., Katzkin Leather, Inc., Sage Automotive Interiors Inc., Ruff-Tuff Products, LLC, and MarvelVinyls are holding a key share in the automotive seat covers market. These firms are adopting various business strategies such as new product development, innovations, and geographical expansions.

