Automotive Supercharger Market: A Well-Defined Technological Growth Map With An Impact-Analysis

AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on 'Automotive Supercharger'market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Daimler (Germany),Porsche (Germany),Ford (United States),Ferrari (Italy),Automobili Lamborghini (Italy),Pagani Automobili (Italy),Koenigsegg Automotive (Sweden),Rotrex (Denmark),Procharger Superchargers (United States),SFX Performance (United States)

What isAutomotive Supercharger Market?

Supercharger that is used in automotive increases an air intake in internal combustion engine (ICE). This allows more fuel burning and provides high output power. The supercharger can obtain the power from belt, gear, shaft, or chain connected to the engine. Further it can be classified as Positive displacement which provides constant pressure. Whereas the dynamic compressors does not deliver pressure at low speed. These superchargers are used in high end vehicles such as sports and racing. Since this type of vehicles have high demand in racing tournaments, it is fueling the market.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Positive displacement, Dynamic compressors), Application (Passenger Cars (PC), Commercial Vehicles (CV)), Technology (Twin screw supercharger, Centrifugal supercharger, Roots supercharger), Source of power (Internal Combustion engine, Electric motor), Fuel type (Petrol, Diesel)

Market Influencing Trends:

Technological Enhancements in Manufacturing of Superchargers

Growth Drivers

Increasing Demand for High Powered Vehicles is Fuelling the Market

Preference of Consumers for High End Cars

Challenges that Market May Face:

Increasing Concerns on Air Pollution

Growing Inclination towards the Electric Vehicles

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The automotive supercharger market consists of major players who design and manufacture the forced induction systems. With rising sales volume of performance vehicles the competition is increasing which is propelling the market growth. Additionally the players are either supercharger system manufacturers or kit manufacturers.

