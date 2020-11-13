Automotive Transceivers Market: Industry Outlook, Growth and Forecast 2024

A significant development in vehicle technology that has strengthened the automotive transceivers market is the advent of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), which can also be combined with EPS. Several features like blind spot detection, lane assist, forward collision warning are being added into cars to improve the overall safety of drivers and passengers. With the help of innumerable connectivity solutions fused into a vehicle, these ADAS capabilities can be merged with EPS to provide an easier and more reliable safety system. Automaker Jaguar has demonstrated the same in its E-Pace model, in which the company has added considerable ADAS technologies.

Owing to an unprecedented rate of technological development in the automobile sector, the global automotive transceivers market has expanded at a remarkable pace. The influx of numerous in-built features in a vehicle, such as safety and infotainment systems, based on advanced connectivity protocols have create a need for high quality electronic components. The automotive transceivers market has experienced tremendous impulsion to meet this demand of improved communication capabilities for supporting multiple protocols. The chassis and safety segment, in particular, has become a critical application area for the automotive transceivers industry with the advent of technologies like electric power steering (EPS) as well as autonomous features.

Traditionally, most of the power steering systems in vehicles are hydraulic systems, but the electric power steering systems are gaining enormous momentum due to the increased efficiency and performance they offer. Elimination of the different physical components of a hydraulic system makes EPS a smaller and lighter alternative, depending mostly on communication between electronic control units and sensors. The growing adoption of EPS in cars and commercial vehicles will propel the automotive transceivers market revenue. A key benefit of the EPS system is that it powers the EPS motor only when it is required, making it notably more efficient.

Worldwide, the mounting concerns regarding environmental pollution has put the focus on electric vehicles, which are the prime target market for the latest ADAS and EPS products. The International Energy Agency has projected that by 2030, almost 125 million electric vehicles would have hit the roads globally, indicating lucrative prospects for the automotive transceivers market over the next few years.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4. Automotive Transceivers Market, By Protocol (Revenue, Shipment)

4.1. Key trends by protocol

4.2. LIN

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.3. CAN

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.4. FlexRay

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.5. Ethernet

4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

Chapter 5. Automotive Transceivers Market, By Application (Revenue, Shipment)

5.1. Key trends by application

5.2. Body electronics

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.2. Body control module

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.3. HVAC

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.4. Dashboard

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.2.5. Others

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3. Infotainment

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.2. Multimedia

5.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.3. Navigation

5.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.4. Telematics

5.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

5.3.5. Others

5.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2024

