Automotive Weigh in Motion Market 2020 Worldwide Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2026

Based on sensor, the automotive weigh in motion market is categorized into single load cell, bending plate and piezoelectric sensor segments. Of these, the single load cell segment demonstrates the highest level of accuracy of approximately 6%, and even higher on highways. Single load cell sensors can last for up to 12 years, given that they are subjected to proper installation, maintenance and calibration.

Global automotive weigh in motion market demand from the weight based trolling application witnessed a significant surge in 2019, accounting for nearly 20% of the overall demand. Road users are generated expected to pay a toll based on the load or weight of their vehicle. Automotive weigh in motion solutions help ensure fair and correct tolling system prices, in addition to generating finances for regular road infrastructure maintenance.

Rising expenditure on intelligent transport solutions is likely to add impetus to automotive weigh in motion market expansion over the forecast spell. Various authorized enterprises in the United States are promoting the adoption of smart transportation systems across the nation, in an effort to boost vehicle safety and mobility.

Furthermore, economies such as South Korea have also committed to over $3.2 billion worth of investments till 2020, to bolster the nation’s plan for intelligent transportation solutions, in turn stimulating automotive weigh in market demand. However, industry growth is likely to face a considerable downfall in the present year, owing to the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transportation is also anticipated to witness a significant setback in 2020, due to widespread lockdowns implemented across the globe.

On the regional front, North America automotive weigh in motion industry accounted for over 28% of the global industry share in 2019. Regional automotive weigh in motion industry demand is dependent largely on stringent regulation pertaining to overloading of vehicles and overall traffic safety. However, the industry may be hampered in the short run due to falling commercial transportation activity across the US and Canada, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US is facing the brunt of the virus’ impact, with commercial activity decreasing by over 63% than normal, which could present as a considerable roadblock to automotive weigh in motion market growth in the region. The APAC region, meanwhile, is likely to register significant demand for automotive weight in systems, owing to proliferating traffic congestion levels across developing nations.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Automotive Weigh in Motion Market, By Installation

5.1. Global automotive weigh in motion market installation insights

5.2. In-road systems

5.2.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.2.2. Global market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

5.3. Weight bridge systems

5.3.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.3.2. Global market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

5.4. On board systems

5.4.1. Global market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

5.4.2. Global market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 6. Automotive Weigh in Motion Market, By Application

6.1. Global automotive weigh in motion market application insights

6.2. Traffic data collection

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.3. Weight enforcement

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.4. Weight based tolling

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.5. Bridge protection

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

6.6. Industrial truck weighing

6.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2016 – 2026

6.6.2. Market estimates and forecast by region, 2016 – 2026

