Automotive Weigh in Motion Market Outlook 2020 – Growth Drivers, Opportunities and Forecast Analysis to 2026

Shifting preferences towards smart transportation solutions to impel automotive weigh in motion market outlook

Rising expenditure on intelligent transport solutions is likely to add impetus to automotive weigh in motion market expansion over the forecast spell. Various authorized enterprises in the United States are promoting the adoption of smart transportation systems across the nation, in an effort to boost vehicle safety and mobility.

Furthermore, economies such as South Korea have also committed to over $3.2 billion worth of investments till 2020, to bolster the nation’s plan for intelligent transportation solutions, in turn stimulating automotive weigh in market demand. However, industry growth is likely to face a considerable downfall in the present year, owing to the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The transportation is also anticipated to witness a significant setback in 2020, due to widespread lockdowns implemented across the globe.

Request sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4648

Based on estimates from a Global Market Insights, Inc. report, the global automotive weigh in motion market size is anticipated to surpass $2.98 billion by 2026.

Based on sensor, the automotive weigh in motion industry is categorized into single load cell,

bending plate and piezoelectric sensor segments. Of these, the single load cell segment demonstrates the highest level of accuracy of approximately 6%, and even higher on highways. Single load cell sensors can last for up to 12 years, given that they are subjected to proper installation, maintenance and calibration.

Global automotive weigh in motion market demand from the weight based trolling application witnessed a significant surge in 2019, accounting for nearly 20% of the overall demand. Road users are generated expected to pay a toll based on the load or weight of their vehicle. Automotive weigh in motion solutions help ensure fair and correct tolling system prices, in addition to generating finances for regular road infrastructure maintenance.

With regards to installation techniques, automotive weigh in motion industry can be segmented into weight bridge systems, on board WIM and in board WIM. Among these, the bridge WIM segment is poised to register over 10% demand share by 2026. Bridge WIM refers to a special technology for dynamic weighing with sensors attached at bridge soffits. These sensors help measure strains caused by bridge bending, owing to passage of heavy vehicles on the bridge. In addition to data analyzed by other WIM systems, bridge WIM also offer additional insights into bridge behavior which can be helpful for the assessment of bridge safety.

Make Inquiry about this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/inquiry-before-buying/4648

High speed automotive weigh in motion market is projected to exhibit commendable growth at the rate of 7.3% CAGR through 2026. This growth is attributed largely to the benefits of these systems over their low speed counterparts. High speed WIMs offer data for measurement and monitoring without disruptions to the traffic flow, thereby preventing traffic congestion. Numerous middle eastern nations including Saudi Arabia and South Africa, among others have initiated the implementation of the technology.

On the regional front, North America automotive weigh in motion market accounted for over 28% of the global industry share in 2019. Regional automotive weigh in motion industry demand is dependent largely on stringent regulation pertaining to overloading of vehicles and overall traffic safety. However, the industry may be hampered in the short run due to falling commercial transportation activity across the US and Canada, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US is facing the brunt of the virus’ impact, with commercial activity decreasing by over 63% than normal, which could present as a considerable roadblock to automotive weigh in motion market growth in the region. The APAC region, meanwhile, is likely to register significant demand for automotive weight in systems, owing to proliferating traffic congestion levels across developing nations.