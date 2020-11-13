Autonomous Cars Market: Global Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2024

The level-1 based autonomous cars market is primarily driven by the rising road-safety concerns around the world as more and more vehicles are added to the roads each year. The increasing road-safety concerns have prompted governments across the world to introduce programs that mandate the incorporation of ADAS inside vehicles to ensure passenger safety. Programs such as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in the U.S and the New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) in the European Union have impelled vehicle manufacturers to deploy vehicles that include a built-in level-1 semi-autonomous system. Amidst this scenario, it comes as no surprise that level-1 autonomous vehicles account for over 90% of the autonomous cars market share.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/1224

The level-4 autonomous vehicles – currently under the research phase – are expected to be commercially made available in the market by 2022. The rapidly increasing number of research & development efforts by industry leaders in the automated driving domain would be responsible for the growth of level-4 based autonomous cars market in the years to come. According to a 2018 report by Bloomberg, Waymo – an autonomous car initiative by Google’s parent company – Alphabet Inc., is a leading contender that is much ahead of its nearest competitor in the race to deploy an autonomous level-4 vehicle to the market. To bring this accomplishment to fruition, the firm has entered into an agreement with Chrysler to acquire thousands of Chrysler Pacifica minivans that the company intends to modify by retrofitting autonomous driving systems that use LiDAR sensors to drive the cars.

The growth of the autonomous cars market can be aptly credited to the exponentially growing automotive sector across the globe. Having sold around 24 million units in 2017, autonomous cars industry has been consolidating its stance significantly in the automotive space, the future of which has been touted to be transformed owing to the rising popularity of connected cars that have lately been revolutionizing the mobility sector.

However, other industry players are rapidly closing the gap by making significant inroads in this vertical. For instance, automobile manufacturer General Motors Co. has made considerable investments in the sector with the intention of rolling-out a fully-autonomous ride-hailing service that uses a modified version of the company’s Chevrolet Bolt – a car that does not incorporate a steering wheel or control pedals – by the final quarter of 2019. To attain this goal, GM has received a significant investment worth $2.25 billion from the SoftBank Vision Fund. Moreover, companies are also working towards acquiring licenses from concerned authorities to carry out road-tests to test their respective self-driving vehicles.

Get this report Customized to your requirements@ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/1224

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 5. Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Level of Autonomy

5.1. Key trends, by level of autonomy

5.2. Level-1

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.2.2. Level-1 cars market, by type, 2015 – 2024

5.3. Level-2

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.3.2. Level-2 cars market, by type, 2015 – 2024

5.4. Level-3

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.4.2. Level-3 cars market, by type, 2015 – 2024

5.5. Level-4

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.5.2. Level-4 cars market, by type, 2015 – 2024

Chapter 6. Global Autonomous Cars Market, By Type

6.1. Key trends, by type

6.2. Internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

6.3. Hybrid electric vehicle (HEV)

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

6.4. Battary electric vehicle (BEV)

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @

https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/autonomous-car-market

About Us: –

DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com