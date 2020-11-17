Autonomous Farm Equipment Market share – Industry Growth Analysis to 2024

One of the most noteworthy trends of autonomous farm equipment market in recent times is the rapid entry of start-ups in this business vertical, posing quite an interesting competitive scenario for prominent players. With the profound growth in the arena of robotics, entrants in autonomous farm equipment industry have been attempting to actively tap every lucrative opportunity to come up with unique product ranges. For instance, a robotic engineer from Harper Adams University, England recently came up with an idea that it may be possible to produce crops without having to actually climb onto a tractor. In this case, through high-end technology, a SimTech drill had been attached to the tractor, that undertook the seeding operations, while an automated Sampo Rosenlew 130 harvested the crop. In the years to come, it has been forecast that farmers may cease performing actual farming tasks, delegating them to automated devices, while they keep themselves free for other tasks.

As automation pervades lucrative verticals, the agriculture domain, not to be obliterated, has also joined the list. Autonomous farm equipment market, in this regard, may be considered as one of the many pivotal sub-spheres of the tech-based agriculture sector, that has been gaining mass momentum in recent times. With the influx of highly advanced tech discoveries and the shifting trends toward the deployment of robotics owing to labor shortage, the utilization of self-operating agro-based components is on a rise.

Having documented a long-standing history of being an agro-based economy, India is touted to emerge as one of the pivotal regional autonomous farm equipment markets. Even as on 2017, more than 50% of the of the Indian populace is inherently dependent on agriculture and related activities for sustenance. However, more than 80% of Indian farmers own farmland lesser than two hectares, and have a rather small, bifurcated sense of ownership in India’s huge agriculture sector. Amidst this massive fragmentation, it goes without saying that the country’s farming activities stay put, owing to the lack of high yielding fertilizers and seeds and the inadequacy of modern production and processing methodologies.

India is thus undergoing a paradigm shift, what has been dubbed as ‘Farming 3.0’ – the third farming revolution. In accordance, the nation seems to be actively drifting toward innovative farming, which would prove to be rather advantageous for the growth of autonomous farm equipment market in India. The nation has been, since the last few years, welcoming investors and start-ups to establish their base in India and diligently pursue advanced technology to come up with a range of highly innovative products such as partially and fully automated tractors and harvesters. Another popular technology that is being harnessed of late is that of UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) or drones.

