Axel Prahl on Corona: Don’t worry, don’t feel good

The commissioner of the “crime scene” shot in severe hygienic conditions in the summer. It was more complicated than usual, he told the German news agency.

Münster (AP) – “Crime scene” actor Axel Prahl (60) is not afraid of the Corona crisis. “But some discomfort because this virus is invisible,” said Prahl of the German news agency while filming in Cologne.

The final scenes are currently underway for the 39th crime scene in “Münster” and the episode “Who Are You Really” will be broadcast in the first half of 2021. On 13 December, “Es lebe der König” will air on ARD. To that end, the film was first shot in the summer under strict sanitation due to Corona.

“We were locked up in a moated castle for about three weeks, but we had a certain holiday feeling. But of course there are restrictions on how props are passed and how to keep your distance. Securing all of this makes things a lot more complicated, ”said Inspector Frank Thiel actor. A final scene with lots of extras in a tight space had to be completely rewritten.