Back at home? Getting ready. Inspection measures cause long queues in Lisbon – Executive Digest

With measures to monitor compliance with restrictive traffic measures, which are not widespread in any district of the country, Lisbon is already showing signs of ongoing operations and therefore has long traffic routes.

Traffic circulates in the capital, but it is clearly slow. According to ‘TSF’ there is a line from Laranjeiras in all accesses to the north to the 25 de Abril Bridge and in the north-south axis (action in Alcântara Park)

At the end of the A2 to the 25 de Abril bridge there is a line from downtown Almada (inspection at the toll station)

At the Vasco da Gama bridge to the south there is a line to the service area in front of the middle of the board – approx. 8 km line (inspection measure)

On the IC19 towards Lisbon there is a line between Cacém and the Damaia area (inspections along the IC19)

On the 2nd ring road towards Sacavém there is a line between the clock and the Encarnação area.

There is no record of trouble in Porto at this hour.

It is recalled that the movement of people outside the community of residence in Portugal is limited from 00:00 today to 06:00 on Tuesday as part of the measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

The measure passed by the government will take effect over a period that includes All Saints’ Day on Sunday November 1st and All Souls Day the following day, when many Portuguese go to cemeteries.