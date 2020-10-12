“Bacurau” wins in six categories and dominates the Grand Prix

The film “Bacurau” by Kléber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles dominated the Grand Prix of Brazilian cinema on Sunday (11) with six successes – including best film, director and original screenplay. The feature ran for 15 categories.

“The Invisible Life” by Karim Ainouz, who competed in 14 categories, won 5 awards.

:: As Lunga in Bacurau, Silvero Pereira returns to his city as a hero ::

Silvero Pereira (“Bacurau”) and Fabrício Boliveira (“Simonal”) shared the award in the “Best Actor” category. The best actress was Andrea Beltrão for “Hebe – A Estrela Do Brasil”.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony took place with presentations by Marina Person and Adriana Couto from afar. It was broadcast on Cultura television, as well as on the station’s YouTube and Facebook.

Check the list of winners below:

Best fiction film: “Bacurau” Best documentary: “I’ll protect myself when the carnival comes” Best comedy film: “Cine Holliúdy – A Chibata Sideral” Best animation film: “Tito and Os Birds” Best film for children: “Turma Da Mônica – Laços “Best feature film Popular vote:” Eu Sou Mais Eu “Best director: Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles (” Bacurau “) Best first feature film: Leonardo Domingues (” Simonal “) Best actress: Andrea Beltrão (” Hebe – A Estrela Do Brasil “) Best Actor: Silvero Pereira (” Bacurau “) and Fabrício Boliveira (” Simonal “) Best Supporting Actress: Fernanda Montenegro (” An Invisible Life “)”) Best Supporting Actor: Chico Diaz (“Cine Holliúdy – A Chibata Sideral “) Best camera: Hélène Louvart (” A Vida Invisível “) Best director: Rodrigo Martirena (” A Vida Invisível “) Best original script: Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles (” Bacurau “) Best script adapted: Murilo Hauser, Karim Aïnouz and Inés Bort agaray (“The invisible life”) Best costume design: Marina Franco (“The invisible life”) Best make-up: Simone Batata (“Hebe – The Star of Brazil”) Best visual effect: Mikaël Tanguy E Thierry Delobel (“Bacurau”) Best fiction editing: Eduardo Serrano (“Bacurau”) Best documentary: Karen Harley (“I’m saving myself for the arrival of the carnival”) Best soundtrack: Wilson Simoninha and Max De Castro (“Simonal” “) Best sound: Marcel Costa, Alessandro Laroca, Eduardo Virmond, Armando Torres Jr., Abc and Renan Deodato (“Simonal”) Best international feature film: “Parasita” Best Ibero-American feature film: “A Odisseia Dos Tontos” Best animation short: “Ressurreição” Best documentary short film: “Viva Alfredinho! “Best fiction short film:” Sem Asas “Best pay TV / Ott animation series:” Turma Da Mônica Jovem – 1st season “Best pay TV / Ott series:” Sintonia – 1st season “Best open TV Fiction Series: “Cine Holliúdy – Season 1” Best Documentary TV Series Pay / Ott: “Breaking the Taboo – Season 2”

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas