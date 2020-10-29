Bad resource management aggravated the water crisis in Paraná

Since August 14, 2020, a new rotation model for water supply has been imposed on the population of Curitiba and the metropolitan area: one and a half days without water and one and a half days with water. In a recent public hearing on the water crisis in the state held at the Paraná Legislative Assembly, the Director of Environment and Social Action of the Paraná Sanitary Society (Sanepar), Julio Cesar Gonchorosky, announced that “before this measure, 750,000 people were you for 12 hours without water. Now there will be 1.2 million who will be without supplies in 36 hours. “A serious problem that experts say has been predicted for years but little has been done to bring down Paraná.

The drought has spread due to high temperatures and low rainfall. There was a 70% rainfall deficit in September, compounding the severe drought in Paraná, mainly in the metropolitan area of ​​Curitiba. The question remains what the state governments have done in the past to get around this problem.

Lack of attention to the environmental problem

For the doctoral student in statistical physics, Jefferson de Souza, among the various factors that caused the current water crisis in Paraná, the poor management of the resources and the network stands out: “We can mention a few problems, such as the waste of water without any public order to prevent this and some kind of tariff that doesn’t stimulate the economy. ”

Jefferson explains that, for example, Sanepar has not been able to adjust its offering in relation to the metropolitan area, one of the hardest hit regions. “Today we have 3.6 thousand inhabitants in this region and over time the offer has not been adjusted. Second, it was not invested in the environmental problem. Just to give you an idea: we dumped half of the wastewater into the Iguaçu river basin, which has a direct impact on the water supply. Because if you pollute the rivers, there is no way you can use that river to collect water, ”he added.

A 2019 survey by the NGO SOS Mata Atlântica found that among eleven rivers that flow through Curitiba and the region, only one had good environmental conditions: the Itaqui River in São José dos Pinhais. In Paraná, according to the NGO, rivers were analyzed that flow through the capital and the cities of Campo Largo, Almirante Tamandaré and São José dos Pinhais. In other words, there has been no investment in the environmental problem in the history of state governments.

The economist and coordinator of the Interunion Ministry of Statistics and Socio-Economic Studies (Dieese) in Paraná, Pablo Diaz, also agrees that the poor maintenance of the rivers has affected the water supply: “We only have over 700 rivers and streams in Curitiba alone. City. Hence there is no shortage of water supply. What you have is poor management since treating sewage, trash, and historical neglect resulting in, for example, property speculation that has killed part of the rivers. ”

Diaz analyzes the recent management, characterizes it as privatistic and aims at the interests of the business groups and not the population. “Governments [Jaime] Learner and [Beto] Richa sold Sanepar, a public good, to private groups. Ratinho Jr is going in the same direction. It’s important to remember that in March, in the middle of a pandemic, he tried to raise the water tariff by 9.62%. In other words, to serve investors, ”explains the economist.

Decades wait for another reservoir to be built

Professor Cláudio Marchando Kruger of the Paraná Federal University’s Institute of Hydraulics and Plumbing (UFPR) is concerned about the current state of affairs in the state and the delay in responding to the crisis may cause further problems. “There is a decade-old project that is the construction of the Miringuava Reservoir that should have been built a long time ago. This problem of the urgency of an additional reservoir has been around for a long time. If we had this reserve too much, they might decrease a little in this severe drought, ”he explains. In recent years work has been interrupted by offering irregularities and even contesting problems at work.

In a message to Brasil de Fato Paraná, the press office of Sanepar announced that a series of work is still in progress: “Sanepar is investing around R $ 100 million in work to strengthen the integrated water distribution of Curitiba and the metropolitan region. Four more reservoirs will be built, which will be integrated into a new distribution network structure with a length of 107 kilometers. ”

Source: BdF Paraná

Edition: Frédi Vasconcelos