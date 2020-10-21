Banking as a Digital Platform Market to See Huge Growth by 2025 | Finastra, ETRONIKA, Fiserv

A new research document is added in HTF MI database of 150 pages, titled as ‘Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) and important players/vendors such as CREALOGIX (Switzerland), ebanklT (United Kingdom), Intellect Design Arena (India), Finastra (United Kingdom), ETRONIKA (Lithuania), Fiserv (United States), NF Innova (Austria), Oracle (United States), SAB (France), Appway AG (Switzerland), Backbase (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Sopra (France), Tagit (Singapore), TCS (India), Technisys (United States), Temenos (Switzerland), BNY Mellon (United States) and Worldline (France).The Study will help you gain market insights, upcoming trends and influencing growth prospects for forecast period of 2019-2025.

Global Banking as a Digital Platform Market Overview:

Digital Transformation (DX) is an ongoing trend that has been disrupting nearly all business operations for many businesses, including financial services. Banking and Finance sector is also more generally undergoing tremendous digital transformation across nearly all verticals. The digital platform can then be used to deliver custom solutions, services, and experiences to customers. With the help of digitalization, the financial institutions provide applications, development tools, middleware, operating systems, virtualization, servers, storage and networking to banks and other financial services providers. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CREALOGIX (Switzerland), ebanklT (United Kingdom), Intellect Design Arena (India), Finastra (United Kingdom), ETRONIKA (Lithuania), Fiserv (United States), NF Innova (Austria), Oracle (United States), SAB (France), Appway AG (Switzerland), Backbase (Netherlands), SAP (Germany), Sopra (France), Tagit (Singapore), TCS (India), Technisys (United States), Temenos (Switzerland), BNY Mellon (United States) and Worldline (France).

On the basis of geography, the market of Banking as a Digital Platform has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Deployment Mode, the sub-segment i.e. On-Premises will boost the Banking as a Digital Platform market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Components, the sub-segment i.e. Software will boost the Banking as a Digital Platform market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Banking Type, the sub-segment i.e. Retail Banking will boost the Banking as a Digital Platform market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth. If we see Market by Modes, the sub-segment i.e. Online Banking will boost the Banking as a Digital Platform market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers

Growing Digitalization and Internet Penetration

Rising Need across Banks to Deliver Enhanced Customer Experience

Growing Adoption of Cloud-Based Platforms

Market Trend

Digital platforms are becoming the preferred and dominant business model for banks and financial institutions in the future. Digital platforms offer consumers and small businesses the ability to connect to financial and other service providers through an online or mobile channel as an integrated part of their day-to-day activities. For instance, instead now a days the financial institutions are contributing to a larger digital platform that serves the end-to-end home buying experience.

Restraints

Low Adoption of Digital Banking Services in Rural Areas in Emerging Countries

Difficulty in Integration of Services with Legacy Systems

Opportunities

Advancement in Artificial Intelligence

Incorporation of Blockchain Technology in Banking System

Challenges

Concern Regarding Data Privacy and Cyber Security

Delivering Quality at Speed and Technology Upgrade

On January 22, 2020 – Synopsys, Inc. and Finastra has announced a partnership establishing an application security validation program for FusionFabric.cloud, Finastra’s open platform for developing, deploying and consuming financial applications., On January 27, 2020 – Finastra is investing further in Israel with a new office in Kfar Saba, just outside Tel Aviv. The office, which is home to over 330 employees, offers more space for the Finastra team to grow as the company strengthens its position in the country, and provides an ultra-modern workspace to inspire creativity and facilitate collaboration. and On November 27, 2019 – Valiant takes a major step towards open banking with CREALOGIX. The multibanking platform CREALOGIX NovaCore has enhanced online banking for Valiant clients by allowing the SME bank to integrate third-party services and processes.

Target Audience:

Banking as a Digital Platform Service Providers, Banking as a Digital Platform Software Providers, Banking and Financial Institutions, Governmental Bodies and Regulatory Bodies

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Banking as a Digital Platform market on the basis of product [] , application [Retail Digital Banking, SME Digital Banking and Corporate Digital Banking], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Banking as a Digital Platform market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Banking as a Digital Platform industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Kony Inc. (United States), Fidor (Germany), ieDigital (United Kingdom) and EdgeVerve (India).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Banking as a Digital Platform market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, VPs, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

