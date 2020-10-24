Bárbara Bandeira speaks to Covid-19 about positive tests: I thought it just happened to others – Boil



Bárbara Bandeira, 19, tested positive for Covid-19 but is “much better”, as she confided in a video that was shared on social networks this Saturday, October 24th.

The young woman also took the opportunity to find out about her state of health when she was seen on the TVI program “Dia de Cristina” last Wednesday.

“As soon as I heard that I was in contact with a positive person, I immediately put myself into quarantine. Of course, that was after my visit to Cristina’s program. I had no symptoms at all.”

The artist showed “some symptoms” of the disease for the first two days.

Visibly recovered, Rui Bandeira’s daughter revealed that she always cared for.

“The cases are increasing dramatically day by day. I was the guy who thought this only happened to others. I’ve always been with the same two / three people who are closest and I thought this wasn’t happening would, but the truth is it happened “.

“We can’t control who our friends are with. We don’t know if the person is infected or not. Pay attention to lunch and dinner. This is really boring, I speak from experience,” he added.

Remember that artist’s friend Kasha (Francisco Maria Pereira) was already in quarantine after DAMA colleague Miguel Coimbra tested positive for Covid-19.