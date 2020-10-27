Barcode Printers Market Overview Worldwide Business Growth and Consumption Status, Segmentation and Drivers, Industry Survey and Trend To 2024

In recent times, barcode printers market has been witnessing rapid expansion owing to the cutting-edge products being unveiled by prominent industry players and their consistent adoption of strategic growth tactics. Citing an instance of the latest product innovation, Printronix Auto ID Inc., one of the global leaders partaking in industrial barcode printing industry, has launched a high-performance thermal barcode printer, the T6000. Equipped with advanced features such as an enhanced print speed of 14 inches per second, an interactive screen which lowers downtime, postscript and pdf support for complex labelling requirements, and improved RFID capabilities, this product is indeed revolutionary.

According to a new research report Barcode Printers Market is projected to hit USD 3.5 billion by 2024.

The retail sector is a major application avenue for barcode technology, as it is largely utilized for labeling and storing the product data, enabling to maintain the inventory and provide smoother services to the customers. Rising disposable incomes are further anticipated to boost to the e-commerce sector, thereby propelling the barcode printers market growth. The global retail industry is bound to witness significant gains pertaining to the rise in the per capita income coupled with increased spending power of the consumers, which will subsequently favor product penetration over the coming years.

The implementation of barcodes in the healthcare facilities enhances the medical services by improving the identification of patients. Several hospitals are authorizing a policy by which the hospitalized patients are mandatorily tied up with barcode wristbands during their stay in the medical care facility. This allows the hospital staff to record and invoke accurate and details about the patient whenever necessary, helping to reduce the medical errors allowing speedy recovery and reduced hospital stay.

The application of bar code improves the operational efficiency as compared to the physical data entry. Exponential growth of the healthcare industry will necessitate the incorporation of digitalized patient record systems which would eventually encourage product consumption over the upcoming years.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Barcode Printers Market. They are as follows:

Airtrack, Avery Dennison Corporation, Bixolon Co. Ltd., Brother Industries Ltd., Canon, Inc., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Cognitive TPG LLC, Dascom (Holdings) Limited, Godex International Co. Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Kroy LLC, Labeltac, Linx Printing Technologies Ltd (Linx), Oki Electric Industry Co. Ltd., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., Primera Technology, Inc., Printek L.L.C, Printronix, LLC, Sato Holdings Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Star Micronics Co. Ltd., Tharo Systems, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd, Wasp Barcode Technologies, Zebra Technologies Corporation

Thermal transfer technology segment dominated the overall barcode printers market by accounting for a majority stake of over 65% in 2017. The substantial growth is attributed to several advantages offered by the product including low noise, high speed printing, high reliability, and ease of cleaning and maintaining.

In addition, the direct thermal printing technology incurs lower operational costs as compared to alternatives technologies and also improves the print durability. The benefits offered by direct thermal printers makes it extremely ideal for instant generation of receipts and shipping labels, hence driving the segmental growth.

