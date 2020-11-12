Battery Electric Vehicle Market is Predicted to Witness Rapid Growth by 2025

The global battery electric vehicle market is anticipated to surpass $425 billion by 2025. The rising concerns pertaining to vehicular emissions are expected to boost the global battery electric vehicle market over the forthcoming years. In 2018, carbon emissions were at an all-time high, with the automotive industry being a major contributor. Emissions from cars and trucks using fossil fuels continue to grow at an alarming rate in all parts of the world. A common factor among both developed and developing economies on these grounds has been the continuous rise in the use of oil in the transport sector.

According to the latest forecasts, the level of CO2 in the atmosphere is projected to witness an average rise of 2.75 parts per million over 2019. If the world needs to meet the temperature goals of the Paris agreement, global emissions need to plummet by 2020. Unlike conventional vehicles though, battery powered vehicles don’t require fuels and hence don’t release much CO2. The growing number of issues related to vehicular emissions paired with the increasing need to reduce the effects of greenhouse gases will thus propel battery electric vehicles market share in the future.

Recently, Austin became the fifth Texas city to invest in the Proterra battery-electric buses. A complete all-electric fleet is the main goal of the city’s transit agency Capital Metro, that purchased 40 buses along with 4 Proterra-charging systems of 60 kilowatts. Through no tailpipe emission, battery electric buses can help the agency meet its sustainability goals efficiently. The increasing adoption of such vehicles for public transportation will further proliferate the global battery electric vehicle market.

Recently, Daimler Trucks North America claimed that battery electric vehicles will pave the way for zero-emission commercial transportation. According to the European Federation for Transport and Environment, emissions from heavy-duty vehicles such as trucks and busses grew by 36% between 1990 and 2010 and has continued to grow ever since. By the year 2030, trucks and buses will release around 15% of overall effort sharing or non-ETS emissions. Unless additional measures are taken, heavy-duty vehicle emissions could rise to contributing 40% of overall road transport emission by 2030. This presents battery electric vehicle market contenders with a viable growth opportunity, to manufacture batteries for heavy duty vehicles.

Some Point from Table of Contents:

Chapter 4 Battery Electric Vehicle Market, By Vehicle

4.1 Global battery electric vehicle market share by vehicle, 2018 & 2025

4.2 Heavy duty vehicle

4.2.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.2.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3 Agriculture

4.3.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.3.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4 Buses

4.4.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.4.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5 Port Vehicles/Container Handling or Transport

4.5.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.5.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6 Automotive

4.6.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.6.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7 Class 8/Long Haul

4.7.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.7.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8 Others

4.8.1 Market estimates and forecast, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

4.8.2 Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2013 – 2025, (Units) (USD Million)

