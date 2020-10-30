BBVA with losses of 15 million euros by September – Executive Digest

BBVA Bank posted losses of 15 million euros in the first three quarters of the year due to the deterioration in goodwill of its subsidiary in the US and provisions for covid-19.

Without these two problems it would have earned 2,069 million euros, said the Spanish bank.

In a statement sent today to the regulator of the Spanish stock exchange CNMV, the bank said it had won € 1,141 million in the third quarter of 2020 alone.

That number is almost 80% higher than in the second quarter thanks to recurring revenue and cost reductions.