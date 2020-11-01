BCP calculates commissions for customers with more than 10,000 euros in their account – Executive Digest

Starting today, Millennium BCP charges an account management fee of 5.41 euros per month for anyone with more than 10,000 euros in the bank.

According to the changes published on the BCP website in the “Millennium Start”, “Account U”, “Account Millennium”, “Account Card”, “Account Herança Indivisa”, “Account Prestige Standard” and “Account Business ENI’s” accounts. An exemption from payments to accounts of 10,000 euros or more is no longer indicated.

In this way, the currently applicable criteria for amounts below 10 thousand euros are applied, ie a monthly fee of 5.20 euros plus stamp duty (4%), which brings the commission to the 5.41 euros per month (64.90 euros per year inclusive taxes).

According to the price list, however, there are exceptions in the month in which the account is opened and on accounts in which the first owner is 23 years of age or younger.

The exceptions also apply to accounts in which the sum of wages, social security benefits, old-age or residence pensions has a monthly value of EUR 750 or more and a monthly bill of EUR 150 or more with debit and / or credit cards for purchases.

There are also exceptions in cases where the monthly billing for debit and / or credit cards is at least 400 euros, the holder is between 23 and 30 years old and the sum of the credit balances with residence is at least 500 euros and monthly billing of more than 50 euros in cards or monthly billing of more than 250 euros in cards for the same age group.

There are also exceptions for people with budget reforms of less than 500 euros if the monthly sum of retirement and household payments such as water, gas, electricity, telephone and telecommunications includes three or more transfers.

In the case of ENI’s business accounts, the exceptions remain in the month in which the account is opened if the first owner is 23 years of age or younger, if the salary, pension, retirement or subsidy credits are EUR 750 or more and debit or credit cards are charged at at least 150 euros or billing of cards over 400 euros or retirement under 500 euros with domiciliation of service payments in at least three transfers.