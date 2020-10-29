BCP with 125,000 credits with failure at the end of September – Executive Digest

BCP had more than 125,000 loans to families and businesses with arrears at the end of September, totaling nearly nine billion euros, and was released today.

In the accounts for the first nine months of the year reported to the Securities Market Commission (CMVM) today, the bank run by Miguel Maya stated that it has more than 125,000 late-payment transactions, totaling 8 loans, 9 billion include euros.

As of September 30, BCP had 59,560 credit transactions with retail customers who were in default under government law and 41,554 retail customers (under the rules of the Portuguese Bankers Association).

In other words, there are more than 101,000 arrears loans worth $ 4.2 billion, 91% of which are mortgage loans.

Loans from companies in arrears amount to 23,909, for a total of 4.7 billion euros.

The bank, headed by Miguel Maya, also announced today that funding to companies under the state-guaranteed lines covid-19 amounted to € 2.4 billion as of October 23.

At the Banca do Futuro conference on Tuesday, BCP’s CEO Miguel Maya warned of the risks of ending bank moratoriums before companies return to liquidity.

“Withdrawing support in advance would be dramatic. We need to give the economy time to breathe, ”said Miguel Maya.

At the press conference to present the results (a profit drop of 46% to 146.3 million euros between January and September of this year), he said it was a “mistake” to believe that “the problem is at the end of the moratoria”. The problem will be that companies can generate cash to meet their financial obligations.

Miguel Maya added that “The problem lies in the pandemic, the return of activities to businesses and the ability of businesses to generate” cash flow. ” [fluxo de caixa]”.

The manager said the ways to generate this electricity are by granting additional loans with government guarantees, but stressed that Portugal had “the size of its debt and budgetary position” as potential counterparts.

Another way is to “not withdraw the money from the economy that is already in the customers” so that “it does not have to be returned during this period”.

Credit moratoriums (which suspend payment of principal and / or interest) were created to help families and businesses punished by the economic crisis sparked by the Covid-19 pandemic.

In late September, the government decided to extend the moratoriums on loans from businesses and individuals (in this case, home and educational loans) until September 2021.

For companies, however, the extension of the moratoria offers different solutions for companies, depending on the sector they are in and the impact the pandemic has on their operations.

Companies that are active in sectors particularly affected by the pandemic, namely tourism, culture, social sector or car repair and trade, will therefore benefit from the extension of the moratorium until September 30th in exactly the manner established until March 31st benefit, that is, they will benefit from the suspension of the payment of principal and interest.

For the other companies that are currently subject to the moratoria, the extension until September 30, 2021 will maintain the suspension of the capital payment, but not the interest.