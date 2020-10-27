BCP’s Executive Chairman warns of “premature” end of insolvency – Executive Digest

BCP chairman Miguel Maya this Tuesday expressed optimism about the development of the pandemic but warned of the risks of ending banking moratoriums before companies go back to liquidity.

“Withdrawing support in advance would be dramatic. We have to give the economy time to breathe, ”said Miguel Maya today in Lisbon at the“ Banca do Futuro ”conference.

The manager spoke after the intervention of the Governor of the Banco de Portugal, who also signaled the “serious” risks of an early withdrawal of support for companies and called for “cautious” valuations.

The event brought together the presidents of Novo Banco, BPI, BCP, CGD and Santander.

Miguel Maya said “he is very optimistic” and that he disagrees with the existence of a “time bomb” on corporate and individual credit because the support for businesses was “correct”.

The President of the BCP underlined that he believes there will be conditions for an economic recovery, noting that the Portuguese business fabric has evolved over the last decade and that “the time to put the guts off is over “.

Similarly, the Chairman of the CGD Executive Committee, Paulo Macedo, believes that the question of moratoria “depends on what will happen to companies” and whether there will be a “sustainable exit” from this measure or an economic environment, that companies can face debt compliance.

“Companies, the government and the banks themselves must play an active role,” said Paulo Macedo.

Santander President Pedro Castro Almeida was less optimistic and mentioned in his speech that given the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic, Portugal is at risk of living “a decade of bankruptcy”.

“I’m relatively optimistic in the short term. If I were 80 I would be happy, if I were 30 I would be very worried, especially in Europe, ”he said.

For Pedro Castro Almeida, “the revenues applied in 2020 will work, but in the long run, and especially from 2021 onwards, the mindset must change from protection to productivity.”

If this does not happen, the consequence will be grave, the manager warned, pointing out that the scenario in Portugal is exacerbated by the fact that the support model chosen by the government is the opposite of what the vast majority of European countries follow .

“We have a completely different situation in Portugal, which has to do with our starting point. Here we have chosen to give moratoria and little assistance on guaranteed lines, and all over the world it has been just the opposite. In places where Santander has an international presence, be it in Latin America, the USA or Europe, 70% of the failure rates have expired. The country with the highest failure rates is Portugal, ”he said.

The President of Novo Banco, António Ramalho, also referred to the “asymmetry of Portugal” compared to the rest of Europe when it comes to the application of moratoria.

“Portuguese banking is 22% late in its loans, while Ireland is the closest in Europe at 13%. All others are below 10%. We are also the country with the longest failure rates, ”said the manager.

“Postponing decisions can be quite complex for Portugal,” he warned, pointing out that one of Portugal’s weaknesses and the slowdown in its recovery is tourism’s dependence on the economy.

The chairman of the BPI Executive Committee, João Pedro Oliveira e Costa, recalled that the development of the economy depends on an “external point, which is the pandemic” and the ability to contain this unforeseen event.

The manager recalled that this is a “brand new” moment and that all forecasts contain great volatility.

“For us, who are closer to companies, it is important to monitor difficulties and find appropriate solutions,” he said, pointing out that dealing with the current crisis “with eyes” and not with binoculars “takes these companies into account You need immediate, not long-term, assistance.

For João Pedro Oliveira e Costa, the moratoria are “very important” help from the financial sector that relieves the state.