BdF explains | 5 years later, why fix them

Five years after the fateful November 5th, 2015, when the Samarco / Vale / BHP mining companies dumped 43.8 million cubic meters of toxic sludge into the Doce River basin, it is necessary to estimate the size of the crime – from a social perspective. Culture and the environment – to understand why the repair being carried out is considered insufficient.

In this BdF Explica we restore the effects of mud on the air, soil, water, health and lifestyle of the nearly 700,000 people affected. In addition, we place the crime practiced in Mariana (MG) in the context of the capitalist exploitation of the mining industry in Brazil.

Despite the crime that decimated communities and dumped toxic material into the Atlantic, the mining companies were responsible for repairing the disaster in a violent process. What are the consequences of that?

See how BdF explains and understands:

