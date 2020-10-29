BE and PCP urge government to end Troika-era labor laws – Executive Digest

Bloco de Esquerda and PCP this Wednesday called on the government to end the changes to labor laws passed during the period of Portugal’s financial support (2011/2014) and the Minister of Social Security asked for cooperation against precariousness.

These positions on labor legislation and job insecurity were communicated on the second and final day of the general debate on the government’s proposal for the state budget for 2021.

In the second round of questions put to Minister Ana Mendes Godinho, Left Bloc MP Jorge Costa criticized the government for never telling “a statement” to uphold the labor laws approved at the time of the Troika.

“The government is proposing a two-year moratorium on the expiry of collective agreements. What is the reason to fall back on a two-year moratorium and not end the process? “Asked Jorge Costa and later asked a question that communist MP Diana Ferreira also asked.

But Jorge Costa also went directly to the Minister for Labor and Social Security, Ana Mendes Godinho, with the following challenge: “Convince the country that the Troika was right, convince it [o antigo primeiro-ministro] It left the country with better labor laws, ”said the leader of the left bloc.

On behalf of the PCP, Diana Ferreira defended that the extraordinary increase in pensions of ten euros should be extended to all retirees, pointing out that many workers “continue to be excluded from access to social benefits”.

Diana Ferreira also called on the government to accept a risk subsidy for “workers from essential sectors” in the current situation of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Communist MP Alma Rivera, on the other hand, viewed the dimension of precariousness in the world of work as a matter of concern and stressed that this phenomenon is responsible for the large loss of state income, particularly with regard to social security contributions.

On another line, Socialist MEP Ofélia Ramos said that the Ombudsman had already condemned “harmful social security practices” in relation to taxpayers, namely when filing tax returns.

“These harmful practices exacerbate the economic situation of people and companies that keep their bank accounts frozen,” emphasized Ofélia Ramos – a point Ana Mendes Godinho did not address later in her reply.

The Minister of Social Security called for the “left” work to be continued to make the executive’s proposal workable and highlighted budgetary measures such as creating new social support or increasing the minimum level of unemployment benefit.

In response to the PCP and the Bloco de Esquerda, Ana Mendes Godinho pointed out that the International Labor Organization (ILO) had praised national policies to combat precariousness and even said that “this must be one of the national priorities”.

“This fight against precariousness must be a common mission with very concrete measures, without going backwards. We have to regulate new forms of work, protect platform workers, but without red lines, ”he warned.

The Labor Minister also believed that the budget proposal included increased support to the social sector, saying that growth with socialist governments was in the order of € 300 million compared to the period of the PSD / CDS executive.

“This government has amplified three times what was done during the PSD / CDS government. This government has increased the number of beds while maintaining the same equipment, ”he criticized.