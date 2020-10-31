Be aware that your NIB may be paying someone else’s bills – Executive Digest

Whether for the electricity bill, the gym or the subscription to the magazine in your business area. For example, many people choose to provide companies that offer these services with their NIB, which then debits us via direct debit. These movements need to be monitored to ensure that money is not being withdrawn inappropriately.

Due to the bank harmonization in the European Union, the banks are no longer responsible for this aspect, since the debtor issues the direct debit authorizations directly to the creditor without the bank intervening.

That way, there is a potential risk of someone accessing the internet, taking an NIB at random, and inserting it as yours in the payment option to the creditor company with no evidence of your possession.

Take, for example, the case of Margarida Henriques, who discovered that the sports association she belongs to was paying an invoice by direct debit without her approval.

The victim explains that “there were three movements that were not identified with a transaction we made or a direct debit authorization”. And he added that “the three rates are practically 100 euros”.

Margarida Henriques came to confirm that whoever was using the NIB illegally was “a gentleman from Cascais who had debited our NIB for the MEO service he was using”.

“Everyone goes online, takes out a NIB, lists that NIB as their own, and the creditor has nothing to confirm that this NIB belongs to the person […] Anything can happen from here, ”he explains.

This will avoid falling victim to this practice

The first step in preventing others from misusing your NIB is to protect this information as much as possible. Therefore, you should avoid giving your bank details to strangers.

You should also regularly monitor account activity and limit the amounts any company can charge. You can do this over the internet if you can access your bank account online. It is also possible to consult at an ATM: select the options “Consultations” and “Debit Authorizations”. Another alternative is to go to the counter of the bank that manages your account. These are the immediate ways to ensure that only authorized entities can charge your bank account.

If you discover a debt from a company that you have not authorized, contact the bank immediately and report the situation. You have 13 months to do this. The bank is responsible for this unauthorized claim and must reimburse the unduly debited amount.

If you find that you have validated a charge for the wrong amount, request it from the entity providing the service for which you authorized it. This claim can be made up to 8 weeks after the debit. Request the return of the overcharged money or the settlement of bills on the next bill.